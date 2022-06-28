Longhorns Land RHP Transfer Heston Tole From Arkansas

Tole announced he would be transferring to Texas on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who regularly watched Texas Longhorns baseball this season knows that the bullpen's biggest weakness. Had the Longhorns had a consistent bullpen capable of shutting offenses down, they very well may have made a deep run in Omaha.

However, their pitching woes would ultimately haunt them once again, seeing the Longhorns go 0-2 in College World Series play. As a result, the Longhorns parted ways with pitching coach Sean Allen the day after their season ended.

That would not be the only news impacting Texas' pitching staff, as pitchers Aaron Nixon and Josh Stewart placed their names in the transfer portal in the days following.

The Longhorns have dipped into the transfer portal themselves as well, however, with pitcher Heston Tole of the Arkansas Razorbacks committing to Texas on Tuesday.

Tole made 10 appearances for the Razorbacks out of the bullpen this season, compiling a 3.77 ERA with 20 strikeouts and three walks in 14 1/3 innings of work. He will provide a consistent arm out of the bullpen for Texas in 2023, as the Longhorns look to rebound from a rough year for their staff.

The Longhorns' new pitching coach will have plenty of talent to work with in his first year on the job, and now that the Longhorns have added Tole the bullpen will be that much deeper.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.