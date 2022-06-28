Longhorns Land RHP Transfer Heston Tole From Arkansas
Anyone who regularly watched Texas Longhorns baseball this season knows that the bullpen's biggest weakness. Had the Longhorns had a consistent bullpen capable of shutting offenses down, they very well may have made a deep run in Omaha.
However, their pitching woes would ultimately haunt them once again, seeing the Longhorns go 0-2 in College World Series play. As a result, the Longhorns parted ways with pitching coach Sean Allen the day after their season ended.
That would not be the only news impacting Texas' pitching staff, as pitchers Aaron Nixon and Josh Stewart placed their names in the transfer portal in the days following.
The Longhorns have dipped into the transfer portal themselves as well, however, with pitcher Heston Tole of the Arkansas Razorbacks committing to Texas on Tuesday.
Tole made 10 appearances for the Razorbacks out of the bullpen this season, compiling a 3.77 ERA with 20 strikeouts and three walks in 14 1/3 innings of work. He will provide a consistent arm out of the bullpen for Texas in 2023, as the Longhorns look to rebound from a rough year for their staff.
Texas Tech Offensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas in Week 4
Texas needs to prepare for another explosive Red Raiders offense in Lubbock
Two Texas Stars Named Preseason All-Americans
Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy have high expectations going into the 2022 season
Elite Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Has Texas In Final Group
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
The Longhorns' new pitching coach will have plenty of talent to work with in his first year on the job, and now that the Longhorns have added Tole the bullpen will be that much deeper.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!