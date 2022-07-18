Skip to main content

Longhorns RF Murphy Stehly Drafted No. 291 Overall by the Washington Nationals

Stehly becomes the newest Longhorn to have their name called in the 2022 draft.

The 2022 MLB Draft has been good to the Texas Longhorns, as their historic season offensively has seen three members of their elite lineup drafted. 

Now, they are joined by a fourth member of that potent lineup in Murphy Stehly, who was drafted in the tenth round by the Washington Nationals with their No. 291 overall pick. 

What Stehly did for the Longhorns in 2022 was astounding, and if not for teammate Ivan Melendez he may very well have been the Big 12 Player of the Year himself. After seeing regular playing time following the early season injury of Austin Todd, Stehly took full control of the Longhorns' starting right field spot. 

Stehly would spend most of the season hitting well above .400 in the cleanup spot, serving as protection for slugger Ivan Melendez. He would ultimately finish the season slashing .367/.424/.662 while slugging 19 home runs and driving in 61 runs, both good for second on the Longhorns behind Melendez. 

Aside from Melendez, Stehly is the Longhorn who arguably boosted his draft stock the most. His final season as a Longhorn helped fuel a historic offense for Texas and saw him play himself into a draft slot from the Nationals. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

