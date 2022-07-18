Longhorns RF Murphy Stehly Drafted No. 291 Overall by the Washington Nationals
The 2022 MLB Draft has been good to the Texas Longhorns, as their historic season offensively has seen three members of their elite lineup drafted.
Now, they are joined by a fourth member of that potent lineup in Murphy Stehly, who was drafted in the tenth round by the Washington Nationals with their No. 291 overall pick.
What Stehly did for the Longhorns in 2022 was astounding, and if not for teammate Ivan Melendez he may very well have been the Big 12 Player of the Year himself. After seeing regular playing time following the early season injury of Austin Todd, Stehly took full control of the Longhorns' starting right field spot.
Stehly would spend most of the season hitting well above .400 in the cleanup spot, serving as protection for slugger Ivan Melendez. He would ultimately finish the season slashing .367/.424/.662 while slugging 19 home runs and driving in 61 runs, both good for second on the Longhorns behind Melendez.
Texas AD Chris Del Conte: Longhorns Will 'Honor' Big 12 Commitment Through 2025
Chris Del Conte confirms that the Longhorns will not leave for the SEC until July 1, 2025.
Longhorns SS Trey Faltine Drafted No. 213 Overall by Cincinnati Reds
Faltine joins an impressive draft class for the 2022 Texas Longhorns.
Conference Expansion Desirability Ratings: Where Does Texas Land?
The University of Texas ranks among the top five most coveted schools if conferences were starting over
Aside from Melendez, Stehly is the Longhorn who arguably boosted his draft stock the most. His final season as a Longhorn helped fuel a historic offense for Texas and saw him play himself into a draft slot from the Nationals.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!