Longhorns' Pitcher Josh Stewart Entering Transfer Portal

Stewart becomes the latest Longhorn to place their name in the transfer portal.

Not many teams can claim just making it to the College World Series and not winning a game while there a disappointment, but the Texas Longhorns certainly can. Which is why when the Longhorns went 0-2 in Omaha, changes felt inevitable.

Those changes came rather quickly, as the Longhorns announced they would be parting ways with pitching coach Sean Allen the day after their season ended. While some found the move to be puzzling, the pitching staff was inconsistent at best all season long, especially the bullpen.

However, as the Longhorns continue their search for Allen's replacement, they have begun to see some of their pitchers enter the transfer portal. Aaron Nixon was the first notable pitcher to do so, placing his name in the portal on June 22.

Now, they are potentially losing freshman Joshua Stewart to the portal as well. Stewart was not called upon often out of the Longhorn bullpen, with only 10 appearances on the season. In those 10 appearances he would throw 11 2/3 innings and compile a 4.63 ERA.

These players may ultimately take their names out of the portal once a pitching coach is hired, if they feel it is best for them. However, should they not, the new pitching coach will have to come in and get the rest of the staff to buy in immediately to prevent losing further players ahead of 2023.

