Possible Contender for Texas' Pitching Coach Emerging?

The Texas Longhorns are undoubtedly a college baseball blue blood. They have made it to the College World Series an NCAA best 38 times, having now appeared in over half of all College World Series.

However, when you make it to Omaha 38 times, at a certain point just being among the final eight is not quite good enough anymore. The Longhorns boast six NCAA titles but have not taken home the trophy since 2005.

When the Longhorns made it to Omaha after an up and down season, it was evident that they would make it as far as the pitching could carry them, which would not be far. After an inconsistent season pitching wise, the Longhorns' pitching woes would rear their ugly heads again in Omaha as Texas went 0-2 in College World Series play.

As a result, it was announced on Monday evening that Texas and pitching coach Sean Allen would be parting ways. When a high-profile program has a coaching position up, it never takes long for potential candidates to express their interest.

That would ring true for the Longhorns' pitching coach vacancy, as Woody Williams reached out to coach David Pierce to express his interest, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Williams is a volunteer assistant at San Jacinto College and could be looking to jump to a premier program such as Texas. While Williams does not have experience as a pitching coach for a college program, his 20-year MLB career could see him succeed should he be named the new pitching coach.

There would no shortage of talent for Williams to work with, from emergent starter Lucas Gordon to bullpen arms that flashed potential such as Zane Morehouse and Travis Sthele. It is important to note that just because Williams expressed interest does not guarantee him the job, however, there is no doubt that Texas will bring in someone who it believes is the man for the job.

