Longhorns Projected For Fourth Place Finish in Big 12

There are few schools in college baseball that can match the pedigree of the Texas Longhorns, and with that pedigree comes high expectations.

Those expectations? Omaha and the College World Series.

Even in a year which they are facing a major retooling after the departure of talent from last season. Gone are Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, as well as five other starters from Texas' historic 2022 lineup.

However, despite those departures, the Longhorns were projected to finish fourth in the preseason Big 12 projections.

1. TCU (5) – 61

2. Oklahoma State (4) – 59

3. Texas Tech – 48

4. Texas – 43

5. Oklahoma – 38

6. West Virginia – 28

7. Kansas State – 17

8. Kansas – 16

9. Baylor – 14

Yes, losing guys like Melendez and Stehly hurts. After all, when seven out of your nine starters and your staff ace, getting back to Omaha won't be easy.

The Longhorns aren't lacking talent, though, and despite a potential dip in offensive production will still be one of the best offenses in the Big 12. Led by Dylan Campbell, Texas will likely score its fair share of runs.

As for the pitching, new pitching coach Woody Williams will oversee a staff with Lucas Gordon as its ace. If Gordon can match what he did last season, he has Big 12 Pitcher of the Year potential.

With the mix of new faces and familiar faces ready to take the field for the Longhorns this season, they could finish anywhere in the standings. If that talent comes together, though, don't be surprised if they're fighting for a conference championship come May.

