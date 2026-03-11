Longhorns Star Goes Off in No. 2 Texas Rout Over Texas State

Texas first baseman Casey Borba went 2-3 at the plate — both of his hits found themselves far out of reach of any opposing outfielder's glove. Both of Borba’s hits were home runs for the first multi-home run game of his career.

Borba, along with another imposing performance at the plate, maintained the No. 2 Texas Longhorns' perfect record on the season, beating the Texas State Bobcats, 15-4 at Bobcat Ball Park in San Marcos, Texas, for its final midweek game before Southeastern Conference play starts this weekend.

“I'm just seeing the ball well right now,” Borba said. “[I’m] staying slow and not trying to do too much even though it might seem like I am.”

Another Offensive Beat Down

Texas junior first baseman Casey Borba celebrates a home run against the Texas State Bobcats on Mar. 11, 2026, at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Throughout the first 16 games of the season, one thing has been apparent about this Longhorns team — the offensive production is nothing short of impressive. In 12 of the 16 games played so far this season, the Texas batting order has put up double-digit hits, with tonight being the sixth consecutive game with more than 10 hits.

The Longhorns were able to pepper eight runs against the Bobcats in the final three innings, spurred on by Borba’s solo home run in the 7th inning to make it 8-3.

With some magic captured at the plate spilled over into the 8th inning. Texas shortstop Adrian Rodriguez fired an RBI Double, and despite strikeouts from Temo Beccera and Anthony Pack Jr., the Bobcats could not hold off the onslaught.

Jayden Duplainter, making the start in right field in place of an injured Jonah Williams, rocketed a 2 RBI single. On the next at-bat, Josh Livingston shot an RBI Double to grow the Longhorns' lead 12-4 with two outs on the board.

“Getting those big hits with two outs is really what defines games, and hopefully we can keep it going forward,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Becerra closed out the night with a 3-run homer in the top of the ninth inning for his fifth of the season to cap off the Longhorns' runs at 15. Pack Jr. also fired a two-out 2 RBI home run in the fourth inning to give the Longhorns an early lead.

Outside of Ethan Mendoza, who went hitless tonight, going 0-6 at the plate and striking out four times tonight, the “meat” of the Texas order had its best game of the season.

From Rodriguez as the 4-hole hitter to Botba slotted at the seventh spot, and everyone in between all had multi-hit performances, registering two hits apiece. The group accounted for 12 of the Longhorns' 15 runs scored, with Borba alone contributing 5-RBI with his two home runs and a loaded bases walk in the first inning.

Texas Arms Maintains The Standard

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Faced with the first road environment of his college career, and historically one of the most hostile, Texas starting pitcher Sam Cozart maintained consistency on the mound through his 4.2 inning appearance against Texas State.

While Cozart allowed three runs, all coming from Bobcats Dawson Parks three run home run in the fourth inning, the freshman still struck out four batters in the third start of his career. In the bullpen, the Longhorns sent out Ethan Walker, Max Grubbs, and Cal Higgins to close out the night. Combined, the trio of relievers only allowed one run down the stretch

Higgins, one of the portal arms acquired in this past cycle, was dominant in the final three innings. Higgins tossed four strikeouts and weathered the storm in the ninth inning during a multitude of pinch-hitting replacements for one last rally by Texas State.

“It starts with our pitching,” Borba said. “Our pitching was lights out tonight, so Cozart did a great job, and the guys after came in and threw strikes.”

Texas will face the Ole Miss Rebels for its first Southeastern Conference series of the season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.