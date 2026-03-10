In the world of college baseball, everyone who follows the sport closely knows exactly how chaotic midweek games can be. Any given one can see a major underdog stroll into their oppoent's diamond and leave with an upset win in their pocket.

Fortunately for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (15-0), that has not yet occurred. They've handled business in each of their first three midweek contests. Each one has seen them win via a run-rule. Now, though, they hit the road for a test against a talented Texas State Bobcats (12-3) squad.

The Longhorns enter their latest midweek game undefeated, joining the No. 25 USC Trojans as one of the last two unbeaten teams left in the country. And they have been playing at an even higher level over their last five games.

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

Texas State and Texas enter this game riding red-hot offenses

All five of those contests have seen them put up at least 10 runs, with three of the victories coming in run-rule fashion. What was already an offense capable of putting games out of reach early has continued to improve with each game.

As for the Bobcats, their offense has been just as explosive and has powered them to a 12-3 record. This doesn't come as a surprise to Longhorns fans, though, as they've experienced in recent seasons Texas State emerging as a perennial mid-major power.

These two teams are primed for another electric home-and-home in 2026, following their split of the two games last season. On the mound for the Longhorns in this one is freshman Sam Cozart, as he looks to continue the brilliant beginning to his debut campaign.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns set to face the Bobcats on Tuesday evening from Bobcat Park in San Marcos, Texas.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 10 - 6 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Sam Cozart

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Titan Targac (Texas State) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Single

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney stole second

Rodriguez: RBI single, advanced to second on throw, Longhorns lead 1-0

Becerra: Walk

Pack: Walk

Borba: RBI walk, Longhorns lead 2-0

Shane Connell (Texas State) pitching

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging