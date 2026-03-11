No. 2 Texas Easily Dispatches Texas State in Midweek Win: Longhorns Notebook

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-0) really, really like playing in midweek games so far this season. That trend continued on Tuesday with a 15-4 shellacking of the Texas State Bobcats (12-4).

It was their sixth straight game scoring 10 or more runs, as the Longhorns offense continues to fire on all cylinders heading into conference play this weekend. They launched four home runs as a team and drew 14 free passes (11 walks, three hit batters), showing their ability to beat teams in more ways than one.

On the mound, Sam Cozart was impressive again as he continues to develop into a reliable arm for Texas. Behind him it was a group effort from the bullpen, with the trio of Ethan Walker, Max Grubbs finishing the job and allowing only one run over 4.1 innings to secure the 15-4 blowout win.

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' rout of the Bobcats

Borba heating up

When you look at this Texas lineup, the names that will often jump off the page are guys like Ethan Mendoza and Aiden Robbins. And for good reason. Those two are two of the best hitters in all of college baseball. However, another name has been heating up for Texas.

That player? First baseman Casey Borba. After a strong weekend in Houston at the Bruce Bolt College Classic, he stayed hot and carried that momentum over the Longhorns' last four games. In his first plate appearance he drew a bases loaded walk and followed it with a mammoth 477-foot, three-run shot.

Not satisfied, he would launch another home run of the solo variety that broke the TrackMan. With Borba heating up, this Longhorns lineup gets deadlier and deadlier.

Cozart continues to shine

The arrival of Sam Cozart as a bona fide midweek starter has been one of the best storylines early in the season for Texas. Looking to keep that rolling, the freshman entered Tuesday night set to face a dangerous Texas State lineup.

Once again, he delivered a strong outing. He was completely dialed in aside from a mistake that turned into a three-run blast. On the night the right-hander tossed 4.1 innings and gave up three runs while striking out four.

It wasn’t the prettiest outing for Cozart, but he continues to improve week after week and develop into a crucial arm in Texas’ pitching staff.

Hot and cold lineup

One look at the box score and this was an amazing night for the Longhorns. After all, no one is going to scoff at 15 runs on 15 hits -- including four home runs. That being said, the issues that could give this Texas squad trouble in conference play were evident at times.

As a team, they left 11 men stranded on base and struck out an uninispiring 15 times. These didn't haunt Texas in this one but that will not always be the case with conference play starting this weekend. Teams in the SEC will take advantage and if the Longhorns aren't careful, they could be put in a precarious position against tougher competition.

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns will be in action on Friday evening, as they officially kick off conference play with the Ole Miss Rebels coming to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to start a three-game series at 6:30 p.m. CT.