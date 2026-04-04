Luke Harrison, Texas Bullpen Impress Once Again

When he is needed the most, pitcher Luke Harrison is as cool as a cucumber on the mound in a series-defining game.

Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns have fallen in the series-opening game three out of the four series so far. For the Longhorns, it's been up to Harrison to pull Texas out of a jam to split the series for the possibly to take the series in the rubber match.

Against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Harrison delivered once again, eating up enough innings for another deep start before the Longhorns tapped into the pen for their best arms.

Behind Harrison and the bullpen, the Texas bats were able to close out the night, splitting the series and beating South Carolina, 5-3, Friday night at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Texas Pulls Away In A Close One

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

While Ruger Riojas and Dylan Volantis take up the Longhorns' starting rotation publicity, Harrison has quietly put together an impressive campaign in his final season on the Forty Acres. Since the start of conference play, he has been the most consistent starter, while Riojas and Volantis have faced some adversity after opening the year with pure domination.

Harrison had his best performance in conference play against the Gamecocks, shutting them down for the first four innings of the night. South Carolina finally broke through when right fielder Luke Yuhasz launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it a 3-2 game.

The homer would be the only earned runs and single hit Harrison would allow against South Carolina. The veteran arm closed out the evening with five strikeouts and just two walks to his name before being pulled in the sixth inning with two outs.

The bullpen maintains the momentum set by Harrison, despite the Gamecocks starting to gain some traction against Brett Crossland with a lead-off single. But the freshman was able to pick up a strikeout to close out the inning.

Crossland was retired by Haiden Leffew in the seventh after he allowed a double down the left field line for the South Carolina first baserunner in scoring position of the night. Like Crossland in the previous inning, Leffew quickly closed out the inning with a strikeout of his own.

The Longhorns were able to avoid a bullpen collapse in the final two innings. South Carolina inched closer to striking distance with two runners in scoring position after a pair of wild pitches tossed by Leffew and Sam Cozart.

Cozart was able to tread the mud, picking up a big full-count strikeout catching Gamecocks’ shortstop KJ Scobey swinging. Despite allowing a ninth-inning homer, Cozart tossed for three strikeouts in the final inning to secure the series split.

Texas will look to pick up its fourth conference series victory against South Carolina tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

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