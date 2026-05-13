What Texas Baseball Needs to Do Against Missouri to Avoid Another Series Loss

The margin for error is suddenly getting thinner for Texas baseball.

After dropping two of three against Tennessee in Knoxville, the Longhorns return home for their final SEC series of the regular season against Missouri needing a strong response.

Texas is still firmly in the hunt for a top-eight national seed and remains tied for second place in the SEC. But another series loss — especially against the conference’s last-place team — would make things a lot more uncomfortable than Texas would prefer.

A series win would likely solidify Texas’ position as a regional host and keep the Longhorns comfortably inside the top-eight seed conversation. With a series loss, however, it’s possible a little more uncertainty could arise. And while Texas probably owns a strong enough résumé to survive it, the Longhorns would much rather remove all doubt now.

Here’s what Texas needs to do this weekend to avoid a third SEC series loss.

1. Stop digging early holes on the mound

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison stares into the box before throwing a pitch. | University of Texas Athletics

Texas’ starting pitching has consistently settled in after rough beginnings, but the Longhorns cannot keep spotting SEC offenses early momentum and expect to survive every weekend.

Luke Harrison allowed five first-inning runs against Mississippi State. Against Tennessee, he gave up three home runs within the first two innings. Ruger Riojas then surrendered a first-inning grand slam Sunday before recovering nicely afterward.

Missouri’s offense is nowhere near Tennessee’s level, which should help. But this weekend still needs to look cleaner from the jump if Texas wants to avoid any early-game sweating.

2. Keep building bullpen confidence

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Texas is painfully aware of what happens when postseason baseball arrives without enough trusted bullpen arms — something the Longhorns will look to avoid this time around.

Luckily for Texas, the unit has been strong as of late. Haiden Leffew was outstanding against Tennessee, Thomas Burns continues to look more reliable and Sam Cozart remains one of the best late-inning relievers in the SEC.

But while those arms will certainly continue handling important innings against Missouri, this weekend also feels important for sorting out the rest of the bullpen hierarchy before postseason play begins.

With no midweek games remaining, the Missouri series — and likely the SEC Tournament — represents one of Texas’ final opportunities to fully evaluate the depth of the bullpen. The Longhorns should use part of this weekend to get Brody Walls, Max Grubbs and several other arms meaningful innings.

3. Stay healthy

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Honestly, nothing else may matter if you don’t get out of the series generally healthier than you started it.

Texas has already dealt with plenty of injuries and lineup shuffling over the past few weeks. Anthony Pack Jr. recently missed time against UTSA after a weight-room issue, Dariyan Pendergrass is still working his way back, and Ethan Mendoza will continue to deal with a shoulder injury that has eliminated his defensive role.

On top of that, Adrian Rodriguez is now limited to hitting from only the left side.

The Longhorns obviously want to win the series. But just as important is getting through the weekend without adding to the injury list before postseason play begins.

Texas needs all the players it can get if it wants any shot at a title.

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