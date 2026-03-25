Multiple Rivalry Series Highlight Another Exciting Week of SEC Play

As the SEC prepares for the third week of conference play, it does so with another slate of exciting showdowns set to happen. Setting this week apart from the first two, however, is the thrilling feeling of bitter rivalries renewed on the diamond.

There is certainly no lost love between any two teams in the SEC, but especially so when its two rivals preparing to clash. This is the case this week, as multiple bitter foes are set to face off once again in what should be nerve wracking games across the conference.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Three can't-miss SEC series in the third week of conference play

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 2-4) vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (18-7, 3-3)

Our first can't-miss series of the weekend comes from a showdown in Tennessee. Both the Commodores and Volunteers have been inconsistent this season and will look to get back on track in conference play in what is sure to be an all-out slugfest.

After winning its first conference series against the LSU Tigers, Vanderbilt turned around and was swept in dominating fashion by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tennessee, however, lost its first series against the Georiga Bulldogs before taking two from the Missouri Tigers last weekend.

Yes, the Volunteers have been the better team so far this season. That being said, records can be thrown out the window in rivalry games. Whoever comes out on top in this one will be feeling great about themselves, while the loser will be staring down a tough hill to climb in conference play.

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 3-3) vs. No. 6 Mississippi State Rebels (21-4, 4-2)

The battle between the two Mississippi schools never disappoints. And it certainly doesn't appear that will this season either, as both squads enter this weekend ready to claim both a pivotal conference series win and bragging rights within the state.

Ole Miss has split its first two conference series, dropping the first to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and then coming back last weekend to take two of three from the Kentucky Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have won each of their first two SEC weekends.

Now, though, they hit the road and head into an environment that will make their lives miserable from the first pitch. A series win would be huge for both schools, with the Rebels looking to throw their hat in the ring for a conference crown while the Bulldogs look to cement their place as an Omaha contender.

No. 5 Auburn Tigers (20-4, 4-2) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 3-3)

Rounding out our selection of must-watch series, the Crimson Tide hit the road for a showdown against one of the best teams in the country. More specifically, they head to Auburn and will square off against a team eager to bounce back from a series loss to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

In the other dugout, the Crimson Tide are fresh off a dominant sweep of the Florida Gators. However, this series will come down to which version shows up -- the one who swept Florida or the team that was swept by the Kentucky Wildcats to open conference play.

A series win, while big for both teams, would also mean different things for each. For Auburn, it would further solidify their place as one of the SEC's top teams. Alabama, though, would potentially jump into the top 25 and own one of the season's best results as well as emerging as a dark horse to win the conference.

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