Several Teams Open Conference Play With Statement Wins: Around the SEC

There should have been no doubt that the SEC is far and away the best conference in college baseball. If there was, though, the opening weekend of conference play showed what you can expect over the rest of the season.

It was a strong showing for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, as they look to repeat as conference champions this year. They faced the Ole Miss Rebels in Austin, recovering from a heartbreaking series opening loss to dominate the final two games and take the series in convincing fashion.

As for the rest of the conference, well, it was a bit all over the place. There were three sweeps, while seemingly every other series was tightly contested in each game. One weekend does not a season make, but it is a good indication of who the serious contenders for the SEC crown could be.

Who were the big winners and losers in the SEC this week?

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | University of Oklahoma Athletic

Biggest Winners

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-8, 2-1)

What a difference a single weekend can make in how a team is perceived. For Vanderbilt this rings especially true following its outstanding start to SEC play against the then No. 13 LSU Tigers.

Prior to the Tigers coming to town, the Commodores were in desperate need of a turn around. Like their foes from Baton Rouge, they'd struggled at times this season and featured multiple losses to teams they should have beat. Now, though, they appear to have flipped the switch.

They took two games from LSU and plated 33 runs in the series, showing everyone that Vanderbilt is indeed ready to compete in 2026.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (17-3, 2-1)

When the Sooners joined the SEC last season, with it came the rekindling of old rivalries from their past conference ties. One of those was a chance to play against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies for the first time to open up conference play in 2026.

Fortunately for Oklahoma, its first showdown against the Aggies went in its favor. Going into a hostile environment and securing the series win makes it that much sweeter. So far this season the Sooners have looked like one of the nation's best teams and a serious contender for Omaha -- a trend which they continued to show in College Station.

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (18-2, 3-0)

Few teams in the country are hotter than the Wildcats. Following their sweep of Alabama over the weekend, they find themselves riding a 13-game winning streak. That represents the current longest active streak in the SEC.

Not only did they sweep the Crimson Tide, they showed that their early season success has been far from a fluke and jumped up six spots in the rankings from No. 21 overall to No. 15. While they may not have poured on a ton of runs, the Wildcats showed they're the same gritty team from 2025 and that they're a dark horse contender in the SEC.

Biggest Losers

LSU Tigers (14-7, 1-2)

There's no denying that prior to this weekend, the Tigers had experienced a bit of a bumpy ride to start the 2026 campaign. They'd dropped multiple games to teams they on paper should have beat and were aiming to right the ship during their first conference series.

Unfortunately for them, however, that would not be the case. Hitting the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Tigers left the series with more woes than before. It was simply not a good weekend for LSU. Over the course of the series loss, Vanderbilt poured on 33 runs. That's not going to help you win many games in the SEC.

No, one series loss is not the end of the world for LSU. However, paired with the other early-season woes, and the questions are only starting to pile up in Baton Rouge.

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-6, 0-3)

On the flip side of the Kentucky series, Alabama is undoubtedly not happy with its performance this weekend. It had an opportunity to make a statement to open conference play against a ranked opponent and was unable to do so.

Instead, the Crimson Tide were one of just three schools to get swept in their opening series of conference play. Losing a series is one thing, but being swept is a tough pill to swallow -- regardless of who the opponent was.

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-9, 0-3)

Not many teams were harder to get a read on prior to the season than the Gamecocks. The talent on the roster was there, it was just a matter of if they could put it all together and emerge as a threat atop the SEC with the likes of Texas and Arkansas.

Through their first stretch of the season, that answer appears to be a no. Facing the Florida Gators certainly did not make matters any better for them. They were one of the three teams to be swept, dropping the first two games in close fashion before suffering a run-rule loss in the finale to send them to an uninspiring 12-9 overall record.