Longhorns Lead Panthers 2-1 Entering Bottom of Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (37-5) are back in action once again for another midweek contest, as they welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-31) to Austin on Tuesday evening.
Midweek games, while often not as impactful as a conference series, are still important for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they offer the Longhorns an opportunity to give some run to bullpen arms that won't see as much action in high leverage moments in a weekend set.
Prairie View A&M has not had the best season so far, but do find themselves entering this game riding a three-game winning streak. They'll look to pull off the monumental upset and hand the Longhorns a devastating loss.
Speaking of the Longhorns, they are red hot -- which has often been the case this season. They've put together an impressive nine-game winning streak and are riding high after a satisfying sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend that pushed their lead in conference play to five games.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns taking on the Panthers looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games against the Panthers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Moses: Fly out to right
J. Williams: Strikeout looking
L. Williams: Fly out to center
Bottom First:
Isaac Herrera (Prairie View A&M) pitching
Mendoza: Single
Galvan: E5, Mendoza to second
Mendoza stole third, Galvan stole second
Flores: Pop out to first
Gasparino: Strikeout looking
Schuessler: Two-run single, Longhorns lead 2-0
Borba: Fielder's choice, Schuessler out at second
Top Second:
Johnson: Line out to second
Bowie: Single
Bowie caught stealing (picked off)
Donatto: Single
Burroughs: Fly out to center
Bottom Second:
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Farmer: Groundout to pitcher
Winfield: Single (bunt)
Winfield caught stealing
Mendoza: will leadoff third
Top Third:
Smith: Single
Heiskell: Single, out at first
Moses: Fly out to right, Smith to third
J. Williams: RBI single, Longhorns lead 2-1
L. Williams: Groundout to first