The Longhorns look to extend their winning streak in this midweek clash.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (37-5) are back in action once again for another midweek contest, as they welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-31) to Austin on Tuesday evening.

Midweek games, while often not as impactful as a conference series, are still important for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they offer the Longhorns an opportunity to give some run to bullpen arms that won't see as much action in high leverage moments in a weekend set.

Prairie View A&M has not had the best season so far, but do find themselves entering this game riding a three-game winning streak. They'll look to pull off the monumental upset and hand the Longhorns a devastating loss.

Speaking of the Longhorns, they are red hot -- which has often been the case this season. They've put together an impressive nine-game winning streak and are riding high after a satisfying sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend that pushed their lead in conference play to five games.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns taking on the Panthers looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games against the Panthers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Moses: Fly out to right

J. Williams: Strikeout looking

L. Williams: Fly out to center

Bottom First:

Isaac Herrera (Prairie View A&M) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Galvan: E5, Mendoza to second

Mendoza stole third, Galvan stole second

Flores: Pop out to first

Gasparino: Strikeout looking

Schuessler: Two-run single, Longhorns lead 2-0

Borba: Fielder's choice, Schuessler out at second

Top Second:

Johnson: Line out to second

Bowie: Single

Bowie caught stealing (picked off)

Donatto: Single

Burroughs: Fly out to center

Bottom Second:

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Farmer: Groundout to pitcher

Winfield: Single (bunt)

Winfield caught stealing

Mendoza: will leadoff third

Top Third:

Smith: Single

Heiskell: Single, out at first

Moses: Fly out to right, Smith to third

J. Williams: RBI single, Longhorns lead 2-1

L. Williams: Groundout to first

