Longhorns Notebook: No. 1 Texas Says Goodbye to Texas A&M in Series Sweep
It doesn't matter how many runs you win by as long as at the end of the game the scoreboard is in your favor. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (37-5, 19-2) were reminded of this fact after an intense three-game series against bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies (24-19, 8-13).
Both the first two games were decided by slim margins, with the Longhorns needing to stave off ninth inning rallies by the Aggies. They took the opener in a 2-1 thriller and then came back on Saturday to win 3-2 and secure the series.
Things were no different in the finale, either. Battling back and forth, the two teams traded punches and headed into the eighth tied 5-5. Then a solo go-ahead blast from Adrian Rodriguez put Texas ahead 6-5, and Max Grubbs came in with one out in the ninth to get a double play and secure a sweep.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ sweep of the Aggies.
Friday and Saturday starters shove
When it was announced that Jared Spencer would miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder surgery, the Longhorns were forced to adjust their rotation some. Typical Sunday starter Ruger Riojas moved to Friday while freshman Jason Flores slotted in Sunday.
What came next was a pair of masterful outings from Riojas and Saturday starter Luke Harrison. The duo combined to give the Longhorns 11.2 innings on the mound, holding one of the nation’s hottest offenses to a combined one run between them.
Losing Spencer is undeniably a big loss, but if Riojas and Harrison can continue to deliver then the Longhorns will be in prime position to keep things rolling.
Sunday starter needed
While the duo of Riojas and Harrison dominated on the mound, the same cannot be said for Flores. From the jump the freshman struggled with his command. He only managed three outs, all strikeouts, while issuing four walks and giving up a pair of runs.
Getting two strong outings out of three is obviously a good outing, but the Longhorns will undoubtedly want three. As they look to solve the Sunday issue, one possible solution could see Max Grubbs move from the bullpen into the rotation with guys like Thomas Burns and Andre Duplantier II seeing longer stretches in relief in his absence.
Clutch hitting saves the day
All three wins for the Longhorns in this series featured clutch hitting late in the ballgame. In the opener on Friday it came in the form of a Tommy Farmer IV seventh inning solo home run, the first of his career, which proved crucial as it was a big insurance run that fueled Texas' 2-1 win.
Ethan Mendoza was the hero in game two on Saturday, as he blasted a solo shot in the third and an RBI double in the seventh for two of Texas' three runs in their series clinching 3-2 win. Joining the fun in the finale was freshman Adrian Rodriguez, who led off the eighth with a go-ahead, solo blast that put Texas ahead 6-5 and led the way for the eventual win and massive series sweep.
It was far from a strong offensive series for the Longhorns, but they continued to will their ways to win with several players coming up clutch when the time called for it.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns are back in action on Tuesday evening, as they welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers trying to extend their winning streak to 10 games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a midweek clash at 6:30 p.m. CT.