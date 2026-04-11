No. 2 Texas Aims to Bounce Back, Even Series Against No. 18 Texas A&M: Live Updates

Losing games is an inevitability in sports. In a perfect world, of course, an undefeated season would always be possible. That's just simply not the case and especially so in college baseball, which the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-6, 9-4) have learned.

Of course, that doesn't make those losses sting any less. They hurt even worse when they come in the manner that their loss to the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (26-7, 8-5) did in their series opener on Friday evening.

It was a slow start to the festivities, as neither team could get on the scoreboard in the first inning. That quickly changed in the third, however, as Texas struck first in the top half before the Aggies came back with two of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Texas' pitching struggled mightily in the opener

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This kicked off a frantic stretch in which the Longhorns scored in four straight innings and the Aggies in five straight, highlighting a back-and-forth heavyweight bout. Capping this stretch off for Texas was a two-run blast from Carson Tinney in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Unfortunately, that lead was quickly squandered. In the bottom of the sixth, Texas A&M plated three runs without a hit as the Longhorns issued five walks in the meltdown.

The Aggies tacked on their final run in eighth, extending the lead to 9-6. Texas got two back in the ninth on back-to-back home runs from Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr., but it would not be enough in what was a 9-8 loss in the opener.

Now, veteran southpaw Luke Harrison will take the rubber in the second game. He'll look to continue his strong start in SEC play and stifle the Aggies lineup to help tie the series.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to even up the series against the Aggies on Saturday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday April 11 - 2 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Temo Becerra

3B - Casey Borba

1B - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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