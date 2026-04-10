No. 2 Texas Opens Pivotal Series Against No. 18 Texas A&M: Live Updates

When it comes to the conference standings, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-5, 9-3) currently find themselves sitting in second place in the SEC. However, that could quickly change as they hit the road for a three-game set against the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (25-7, 7-5).

And while each conference series holds equal value in terms of standings, this won will be extra charged in terms of pure animosity. Not only do these teams certainly not like each other, but the Aggies harbor plenty of extra resentment toward Jim Schlossnagle after his decision to depart for Austin.

That being said, the two teams come into this one feeling good in conference play. The Longhorns secured a hard-fought, grinder of a series win over the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. In the other dugout, the Aggies took their series against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Texas readies itself for what will be an intense showdown

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making this one even more interesting is the fact that it will be strength vs. strength -- with Texas boasting one of the best pitching staffs in the nation, trying to slow down a dangerous Texas A&M lineup.

Tasked with that job in the opener will be staff ace Ruger Riojas. The right-hander struggled in his outing against South Carolina, giving up a season-high six runs in the process. For the Longhorns, they'll hope for a return to form for the veteran.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening their three-game conference series against the Aggies on Friday evening from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

How to watch/listen -

Friday April 10 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Casey Borba

SS - Temo Becerra

1B - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Shane Sdao (Texas A&M) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to right

Tinney: Walk

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Strikeout swinging

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