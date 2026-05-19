Texas Lands Five Players on All-SEC Teams Ahead of Postseason

After just two seasons in the Southeastern Conference, Texas baseball has already established itself as one of the league’s premier programs. After finishing second in the SEC standings and securing a top-eight national seed, the Longhorns were rewarded Monday with a flood of postseason honors.

Five Texas players earned spots on the All-SEC first and second teams, while Anthony Pack Jr. and Aiden Robbins took home two of the conference’s top individual awards.

Pack was named SEC Freshman of the Year, becoming the second consecutive Longhorn to win the award after Dylan Volantis claimed the honor in 2025. Robbins, a junior transfer from Seton Hall, was selected as the SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Texas also placed three players on the All-SEC first team: Robbins, Volantis and freshman reliever Sam Cozart. Catcher Carson Tinney and Pack were named to the second team, while Pack and Cozart also earned Freshman All-SEC honors.

Three Longhorns Earn First-Team Honors

Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis throws a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

Robbins, Volantis and Cozart each received first-team recognition after standout regular seasons.

Robbins quickly became one of the SEC’s most dangerous hitters after arriving from Seton Hall. The junior outfielder led Texas with 70 hits while batting .348 with 19 home runs, 53 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He finished the regular season with a 1.132 OPS, the seventh-best mark in the conference.

Volantis further cemented his status as one of the nation’s elite starting pitchers. The sophomore left-hander went 8-1 with an SEC-best 2.05 ERA in 13 starts, striking out 105 batters in 74 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .188 batting average.

As one of the conference’s most valuable arms, Volantis looked almost primed to earn SEC Pitcher of the Year honors, but ultimately lost to Florida's Aidan King.

Cozart emerged as one of the top freshman relievers in college baseball. The right-hander posted a 1.59 ERA and eight saves in 20 appearances, striking out 66 batters in 45 1/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .112 batting average.

Texas did not lose a game in which Cozart appeared, and his impact earned him both first-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.

Tinney and Pack Named to Second Team

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Tinney and Pack rounded out Texas’ All-SEC selections with second-team honors.

Tinney, a transfer from Notre Dame, led the Longhorns in four offensive categories, including 20 home runs and a 1.168 OPS. His 20 homers are tied for the fourth-most in a single season in program history, matching Jeff Ontiveros in 2002.

The junior catcher also hit .321 with 54 RBIs and 44 walks. Behind the plate, Tinney posted a .996 fielding percentage and ranked third in the league in defensive runs saved among catchers.

Pack, meanwhile, delivered one of the best freshman seasons in recent Texas history. The outfielder hit .360 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

His production was even better in SEC play, where he led the conference with a .400 batting average and a .511 on-base percentage while posting a 1.111 OPS.

With five All-SEC selections spanning the lineup and pitching staff, Texas enters postseason play with one of the deepest and most decorated rosters in the country.

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