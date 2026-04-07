Longhorns Strike First, Lead Cardinals 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
While we may be in the thick of conference play, there are still plenty of exciting midweek games on the schedule for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-6). Preparing for their next one, they return home on Tuesday evening to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-16).
They come back to Austin fresh off another SEC series win, their fourth of the season, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Taking two out of three on the road was far from easy for the Longhorns, however.
First, they were thumped in the series opener and handed a 9-1 loss in a game that was not competitive from the beginning. However, they did bounce back in strong fashion over the next two games -- a 5-3 win in the second game and a 4-1 victory in the finale to clinch the series.
Texas looks to keep its momentum rolling into the midweek
As for their record in midweeks, it has been a relatively strong showing for the Longhorns on Tuesday's so far this season. The lone exceptions, of course, being a pair of stunning upset losses to the Tarleton State Texans and Houston Cougars in back-to-back weeks.
Fortunately, they came back last week and snapped that mini two-game midweek losing skid and defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 10-8. More than that, though, it secured a sweep of the season series and Texas' first win against the Bobcats in Austin since 2021.
Now, they'll look to get back to their consistent winning ways in midweek contests with a game against the Cardinals.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back at home and taking on the Cardinals in a midweek contest from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday April 7 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
DH - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
3B - Casey Borba
SS - Temo Becerra
1B - Ashton Larson
C - Andrew Ermis
RF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Kade Bing
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Newberry: Groundout to pitcher
Weaver: Fly out to center
DeJesus: Walk
Enriquez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Matthew Foley (Incarnate Word) pitching
Mendoza: Double
Tinney: Walk
Mendoza stole third, Tinney stole second
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Mendoza scored, Tinney to third (wild pitch), Longhorns lead 1-0
Pack: RBI groundout to first, Longhorns lead 2-0
Borba: Walk
Becerra: Fly out to right
Top Second:
Cymbalista: Line out to left
Tabor: Fly out to center
Anderson: Fly out to left
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98