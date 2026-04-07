While we may be in the thick of conference play, there are still plenty of exciting midweek games on the schedule for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-6). Preparing for their next one, they return home on Tuesday evening to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-16).

They come back to Austin fresh off another SEC series win, their fourth of the season, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Taking two out of three on the road was far from easy for the Longhorns, however.

First, they were thumped in the series opener and handed a 9-1 loss in a game that was not competitive from the beginning. However, they did bounce back in strong fashion over the next two games -- a 5-3 win in the second game and a 4-1 victory in the finale to clinch the series.

Texas looks to keep its momentum rolling into the midweek

The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings the school song prior to the series opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

As for their record in midweeks, it has been a relatively strong showing for the Longhorns on Tuesday's so far this season. The lone exceptions, of course, being a pair of stunning upset losses to the Tarleton State Texans and Houston Cougars in back-to-back weeks.

Fortunately, they came back last week and snapped that mini two-game midweek losing skid and defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 10-8. More than that, though, it secured a sweep of the season series and Texas' first win against the Bobcats in Austin since 2021.

Now, they'll look to get back to their consistent winning ways in midweek contests with a game against the Cardinals.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back at home and taking on the Cardinals in a midweek contest from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday April 7 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

DH - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Casey Borba

SS - Temo Becerra

1B - Ashton Larson

C - Andrew Ermis

RF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Kade Bing

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Newberry: Groundout to pitcher

Weaver: Fly out to center

DeJesus: Walk

Enriquez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Matthew Foley (Incarnate Word) pitching

Mendoza: Double

Tinney: Walk

Mendoza stole third, Tinney stole second

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Mendoza scored, Tinney to third (wild pitch), Longhorns lead 1-0

Pack: RBI groundout to first, Longhorns lead 2-0

Borba: Walk

Becerra: Fly out to right

Top Second:

Cymbalista: Line out to left

Tabor: Fly out to center

Anderson: Fly out to left

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