Texas Baseball Is Back in a Super Regional - What Has Changed Since Last Year?

One year ago, Texas baseball walked off its own field, wondering how everything had unraveled so suddenly.

A regional loss to UTSA capped a troubling late-season collapse that saw Texas lose nine of its final 15 games, including the first game in the SEC Tournament and ultimately its very own regional in Austin.

But just a few weeks prior, Texas sat atop the college baseball rankings, won the SEC regular-season title in its first year in the conference, and appeared destined for a deep postseason run.

Instead, the Longhorns went home early, and the No. 2 overall seed watched its season come to a dreadful end.

Fast forward one year, and Texas finds itself right back where it should have been all along: hosting a super regional with a trip to Omaha on the line.

So what changed?

Texas Showed Improvement All Around

Texas’ Aiden Robbins (43) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The simplest answer is that Texas’ roster looks much more sound this time around.

Last season's team was talented, of course, but often felt stretched thin. Injuries led to fragile units, particularly in the outfield, and Texas spent much of the season patching together lineups.

But after a busy offseason, the 2026 squad looked remarkably improved — especially at the top.

A year ago, Texas relied heavily on veterans Kimble Schuessler and Rylan Galvan. Both had excellent seasons, but the offense lacked the depth and star power that truly defines this year’s club. This season, the lineup features four hitters with OPS marks above .890, led by Anthony Pack Jr. (1.078), Aiden Robbins (1.156) and Carson Tinney (1.198).

And the statistical jump is quite telling.

In 2025, Ethan Mendoza led qualified Longhorns with a .333 average. This season, Pack (.358), Robbins (.347) and Tinney (.333) have all matched or exceeded that while supplying significantly more power. Those three have combined for 55 of Texas' 95 home runs, while Robbins and Tinney have 23 and 21 on the season, respectively.

No player eclipsed 16 last year.

And while Texas fans would have probably liked to see more from its supporting cast, the rest of the lineup has held up just fine. Texas is hitting .299 as a club after finishing last season at .275. It may not look like such a stark contrast, but the Longhorns now sit 4th in the SEC in average after finishing 11th last season.

And the offensive jump has been evident.

Texas scored 41 runs with 9 homers during it’s three-game sweep of the Austin Regional, outscoring opponents 41-7. It’s a blatant disparity compared to the 2025 regional, when offensive execution issues and stranded runners doomed the Longhorns.

And even though injuries were an issue in the outfield this season, the unit now looks like a legitimate strength with Dariyan Pendergrass emerging as one of Texas' most valuable defenders. And despite a hectic sequence against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, the defense as a whole has steered clear of causing much worry.

Pitching Has Held Steady

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison stares into the box before throwing a pitch. | University of Texas Athletics

And of course, it’s impossible to discuss Texas’ improvement without addressing the pitching.

Last year's postseason exit exposed a pitching staff that simply ran out of answers. Command issues and a lack of depth ultimately led to the team’s demise.

This year, however, Texas boasts possibly one of the deepest and most talented pitching staffs in program history, breaking the school record for strikeouts and surpassing a mark that had stood since 1985.

Texas swept through the Austin Regional while preserving much of its bullpen, allowing Jim Schlossnagle to enter the super regionals with virtually every key arm available. Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas, Thomas Burns, Sam Cozart and the rest of the staff give Texas far more options than the group that faded in June 2025.

And while Texas may not be the most intimidating team in the super-regional field, this team looks considerably stronger than its 2025 counterpart and much more capable of holding steady in the midst of sky-high expectations.

The pain of last year's regional exit hasn't disappeared, of course. But if anything, it may have helped shape the team Texas has become.

Now, with Oregon coming to Austin and a College World Series berth within reach, the Longhorns have an opportunity to prove just how much has changed in twelve months.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.