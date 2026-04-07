TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas Baseball vs Incarnate Word

Texas Baseball is still firmly among college baseball's elite.

Still sitting at No. 2 in D1 College Baseball's top 25, the Longhorns are coming off a series win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

It was definitely not flawless. Texas dropped the opener in a lopsided 9-1 result, but, per usual, it responded with back-to-back wins to secure the series.

Now, the Longhorns turn their attention back to midweek play, where things have been far less consistent, with a matchup against Incarnate Word.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Cardinals.

How to watch No. 2 Texas vs. Incarnate Word

The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings the school song prior to the series opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

What: Fifth consecutive season these teams have met.

When: Tuesday, April 7, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Cardinals, on the other hand, went 17-33 and 3-27 in Southland Conference play. Incarnate Word’s season ended after being swept by Stephen F. Austin University.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 11-1, dating back to 2015. The Longhorns’ only loss came in a 3-2 neutral-site game in San Antonio. Every other meeting has been played in Austin.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Nick Zaleski, Incarnate Word: Zaleski is in his first season leading the Cardinals, bringing nearly 16 years of collegiate experience. Most recently an assistant at Tarleton State University, he helped guide the Texans to a 2024 Western Athletic Conference Tournament title as hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to that, he spent eight seasons at McNeese State University, where he helped build one of the Southland Conference’s most productive offenses while contributing to multiple conference titles and NCAA Regional appearances.

What to Know About the Cardinals

Incarnate Word already looks much improved under new head coach Zaleski, surpassing last season’s conference win total with seven victories (the Cardinals had just three last season).

A part of that jump is mostly due to a much more productive offense. IWU currently leads the Southland conference in batting average, home runs and runs, and has six hitters batting above .300. Outfielder Preston Newberry, currently paces the team in average, hits and runs scored.

IWU enters Tuesday’s matchup with Texas having split a conference doubleheader against Southeastern, demonstrating offensive firepower in both games. The Cardinals plated 13 runs in a seven-inning run-rule win in the opener, highlighted by Cole Tabor’s 10th home run of the season and a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Newberry.

Tabor added his 11th home run in the nightcap, a back-and-forth contest the Cardinals ultimately dropped despite a five-run surge in the eighth inning that briefly gave them the lead.

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