No. 2 Texas Baseball Looked Sharp in Rout of Incarnate Word Before Real Test

Is it possible the midweek crisis for Texas Baseball is… solved?

After several midweek slipups in recent weeks — including a lackluster loss to Tarleton State and a blown seven-run lead at Houston — Texas appears to be finding its rhythm again, following up a 10-8 win over Texas State with a 16-4 rout of Incarnate Word.

For the first time in a while, the Longhorns looked like the team that handled midweek opponents with ease earlier this season. So, all is well?

Okay, maybe not so fast. The sample size is still small, and as this team has already shown, momentum can be fleeting. Incarnate Word also isn’t exactly the gold standard for evaluation, as the Cardinals entered the game with a 7.79 ERA, ranking near the bottom nationally.

Still, Tuesday night checked a lot of boxes. It looked, more than anything, like a get-right game before a much bigger test this weekend, when Texas travels to College Station to face No. 18 Texas A&M — head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first return to Blue Bell Park since leaving the Aggies.

Texas looks ready heading into College Station

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrate together at home plate. | University of Texas Athletics.

Texas dominated in simply every facet.

The Longhorns scored 16 runs — matching their season high previously produced in a win over Houston Christian — while drawing 10 walks and getting hit by two pitches

Carson Tinney continued his recent tear, launching a 431-foot home run over the batter’s eye. It was his fourth homer in the last three games. Ethan Mendoza added another long ball of his own and continued his surge at the plate, while Casey Borba chipped in a two-RBI double as part of a pair of six-run innings that completely blew the game open.

“I think we’ve proven, both positively and negatively, that our focus hasn’t been consistent in the mid-week games,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought we responded well.”

The comfortable lead gave Texas something it hasn’t had much of lately on Tuesdays: breathing room.

The Longhorns were able to manage the game on the mound without overextending anyone. Kade Bing showed continued progress in his first start of the season, allowing only one earned run in 2⅓ innings.

Hudson Hamilton followed with 1 ⅔ scoreless innings, and Ethan Walker, Max Grubbs and Brody Walls combined to close things out. Walker was the only one of the group to allow a run.

And for a staff that’s been under scrutiny in midweek spots, simply throwing strikes and avoiding disaster was a step forward.

And that matters a lot. Because what comes next is entirely different.

Texas has already shown it can handle the challenge of SEC play, having yet to drop a series. But rivalry games are always wonky, and this weekend certainly won’t be an exception.

While they did just drop a Tuesday game of their own against Texas State, A&M is still a very good team, ranking in the bottom six in ERA. The Aggies should give Texas plenty of trouble.

But at least now, after Tuesday night, Texas heads into the weekend with some hot bats and a rested bullpen.

And that’s all they can ask for at this point.

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