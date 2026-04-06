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Where Does Texas Stand in Latest College Baseball Rankings as SEC Play Intensifies?

The Longhorns are coming off a gritty series win over the South Carolina Gamecocks and are set to take on No. 18 Texas A&M next weekend.
Avery Barstad|
Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown.
Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns remain firmly in the national spotlight.

In the latest Top 25 rankings released by D1Baseball, Texas checked in at No. 2 in the country, trailing only the UCLA Bruins at the top spot.

The ranking comes after another eventful weekend for the Longhorns, who recently pulled out a series win over South Carolina, which sits last in Southeastern Conference standings.

Rounding out the top five is Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Flordia State at No. 5. Texas has already earned wins over No. 11 Coastal Carolina, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 25 Ole Miss. 

Texas pulls out series win over the Gamecocks, set to take on A&M next

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell
Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) makes a catch for an out. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After a sloppy 9-1 Thursday loss to the Gamecocks, it would have been reasonable to expect another team to take the Longhorns' long-held spot at No. 2, especially after Georgia just swept then No. 4-ranked Mississippi State. 

That sweep moved Georgia to No. 1 in SEC standings, a spot Texas shared with the Bulldogs just the week prior. 

But Texas Baseball has had a knack for responding after opening day losses, already doing so in two other SEC series against Auburn and Ole Miss. 

Last weekend, Texas bounced back with a 5-3 win behind a strong outing from Luke Harrison and late home runs from Ethan Mendoza and Carson Tinney. They followed it up with a 4-1 victory in the series finale, leaning on a composed start from Dylan Volantis and a dominant bullpen to secure the series.

That trend is likely what keeps Texas near the top of the rankings, even as inconsistency occasionally shows up in midweek games or series openers.

But the road only gets tougher from here. 

Before a midweek matchup against Incarnate Word, Texas will turn its attention to a highly anticipated rivalry series against No. 18 Texas A&M in College Station.

The Aggies enter the weekend with momentum of their own, climbing the rankings after a series win over Vanderbilt. Like Texas, Texas A&M dropped its opener before responding with an 8-4 win Friday and a 12-0 run-rule victory Saturday.

At 7-5 in SEC play, Texas A&M sits just behind Alabama in the conference standings. The Crimson Tide saw a jump of their own, going from No. 16 to No. 8 after winning a series over then No. 11-ranked Oklahoma. 

Texas will play Alabama the weekend after the A&M series. 

Here is the updated Top 25, courtesy of D1Baseball.com:

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  4. Georgia Bulldogs
  5. Florida State Seminoles
  6. North Carolina Tar Heels
  7. Oregon State Beavers
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  12. UCF Knights
  13. Virginia Cavaliers
  14. USC Trojans
  15. Auburn Tigers
  16. Oklahoma Sooners
  17. West Virginia Mountaineers
  18. Texas A&M Aggies
  19. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  20. Arizona State Sun Devils
  21. Oregon Ducks
  22. Arkansas Razorbacks
  23. Boston College Eagles
  24. LSU Tigers
  25. Ole Miss Rebels

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Avery Barstad
AVERY BARSTAD

Avery Barstad is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism major and a sports analytics and business minor. She also covers the women’s swim and dive team for The Daily Texan. Barstad is from Dallas and loves to attend Dallas Stars and Cowboys games while visiting home. You can find her on X @AveryBarst86215.

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