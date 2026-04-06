The Texas Longhorns remain firmly in the national spotlight.

In the latest Top 25 rankings released by D1Baseball, Texas checked in at No. 2 in the country, trailing only the UCLA Bruins at the top spot.

The ranking comes after another eventful weekend for the Longhorns, who recently pulled out a series win over South Carolina, which sits last in Southeastern Conference standings.

Rounding out the top five is Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Flordia State at No. 5. Texas has already earned wins over No. 11 Coastal Carolina, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 25 Ole Miss.

Texas pulls out series win over the Gamecocks, set to take on A&M next

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) makes a catch for an out. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After a sloppy 9-1 Thursday loss to the Gamecocks, it would have been reasonable to expect another team to take the Longhorns' long-held spot at No. 2, especially after Georgia just swept then No. 4-ranked Mississippi State.

That sweep moved Georgia to No. 1 in SEC standings, a spot Texas shared with the Bulldogs just the week prior.

But Texas Baseball has had a knack for responding after opening day losses, already doing so in two other SEC series against Auburn and Ole Miss.

Last weekend, Texas bounced back with a 5-3 win behind a strong outing from Luke Harrison and late home runs from Ethan Mendoza and Carson Tinney. They followed it up with a 4-1 victory in the series finale, leaning on a composed start from Dylan Volantis and a dominant bullpen to secure the series.

That trend is likely what keeps Texas near the top of the rankings, even as inconsistency occasionally shows up in midweek games or series openers.

But the road only gets tougher from here.

Before a midweek matchup against Incarnate Word, Texas will turn its attention to a highly anticipated rivalry series against No. 18 Texas A&M in College Station.

The Aggies enter the weekend with momentum of their own, climbing the rankings after a series win over Vanderbilt. Like Texas, Texas A&M dropped its opener before responding with an 8-4 win Friday and a 12-0 run-rule victory Saturday.

At 7-5 in SEC play, Texas A&M sits just behind Alabama in the conference standings. The Crimson Tide saw a jump of their own, going from No. 16 to No. 8 after winning a series over then No. 11-ranked Oklahoma.

Texas will play Alabama the weekend after the A&M series.

Here is the updated Top 25, courtesy of D1Baseball.com:

UCLA Bruins Texas Longhorns Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Georgia Bulldogs Florida State Seminoles North Carolina Tar Heels Oregon State Beavers Alabama Crimson Tide Mississippi State Bulldogs Southern Miss Golden Eagles Coastal Carolina Chanticleers UCF Knights Virginia Cavaliers USC Trojans Auburn Tigers Oklahoma Sooners West Virginia Mountaineers Texas A&M Aggies Nebraska Cornhuskers Arizona State Sun Devils Oregon Ducks Arkansas Razorbacks Boston College Eagles LSU Tigers Ole Miss Rebels

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