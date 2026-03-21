No. 2 Texas Drops Ninth-Inning Heartbreaker to No. 4 Auburn

For eight innings, No. 2 Texas looked more than capable of stealing a road win against one of the nation’s top teams.

Then the wheels started falling off.

A ninth-inning defensive miscue and a bullpen breakdown spoiled a strong all-around effort, as No. 4 Auburn walked off Texas 4–3 in Friday night’s series opener.

The loss marked another late-game stumble for the Longhorns, who have now seen two winnable games slip away in the past week.

Another Friday night heartbreaker

Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after a hit | University of Texas Athletics

For most of the night, the story was elite pitching — exactly as advertised.

Right-hander Ruger Riojas matched Auburn ace Jake Marciano pitch-for-pitch, settling in after allowing a first-inning run. Riojas struck out six and allowed just one run across 6 1/3 innings.

Marciano was just as dominant.

The Auburn right-hander struck out nine and limited Texas to one run on two hits across seven innings, retiring seven straight Longhorns at one point and keeping the lineup off balance all night.

The lone breakthrough against Marciano came in the fourth inning, when center fielder Aiden Robbins launched a 422-foot solo home run to left-center field, tying the game at one.

Things looked promising for Texas, which flashed sharp defensive prowess all night, particularly from third baseman Adrian Becerra. Reliever Haiden Leffew helped escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with a critical double play to keep the game tied.

The stalemate broke in the ninth.

Robbins struck again, crushing his second solo homer of the night to give Texas a 2–1 lead. The Longhorns added another run moments later, capitalizing on a balk and a fielder’s choice to stretch the advantage to 3–1.

It looked like enough.

It wasn’t.

Auburn immediately answered in the bottom half. A leadoff double and a walk put pressure on the Texas bullpen before a single loaded the bases with one out.

After a strikeout briefly steadied things, Auburn’s Bristol Carter ripped a two-run single to center field that skipped past Robbins, allowing all three runs to score and ending the game in stunning fashion.

It marked a second-straight Friday night meltdown for the bullpen. Once regarded as the deepest staff in the nation, it now seemingly has no one to trust in tight games. A fact that came back to haunt them once again.

Tonight was just another nightmare.

Texas finished with just three hits and struck out 11 times, again unable to generate consistent effort. And when the opportunity to close the game presented itself, the Longhorns couldn’t capitalize.

Against this kind of competition, the margin for error is obscenely thin.

And tonight, Texas found that out the hard way — again.

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