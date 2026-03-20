Longhorns Trailing Tigers 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-2, 2-1) are hitting the road for the first time in conference play this weekend, kicking off a massive three-game series against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers (18-2, 3-0) on Friday evening.
These two teams come into this series as two of the nation's best. They've also brought similar approaches to their success so far. Riding dominant pitching staffs and potent lineups, they've faced minimal resistance in their first 20 games.
Entering their second conference series, both squads started SEC play strong. It was a series win for the Longhorns against the Ole Miss Rebels and could have easily been a sweep if not for a late collapse in the series opener. Despite that heartbreaker, though, they bounced back in the final two games.
Both teams started hot in SEC play
As for the Tigers, they handled their business and swept the Missouri Tigers in impressive fashion. While that momentum lasted for the Tigers, the current owners of an 11-game winning streak, the same cannot be said for the Longhorns.
In the other dugout, Texas is fresh off a stunning upset loss at the hands of the Tarleton State Texans. Struggling offensively, it was a long night as the Longhorns pushed across only one run on a mere two hits.
Now, though, they'll need to erase that loss from their minds and prepare themselves for what will be a true heavyweight bout.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, though, they'll hand the ball to staff ace Ruger Riojas to open this series. He's been sensational so far in 2026, sporting a 4-0 record with a 2.05 ERA and a whopping 50 strikeouts.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening their series against the Tigers on Friday evening from Plainsman Park.
How to watch/listen -
Friday March 20 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jayden Duplantier
DH - Ashton Larson
P - Ruger Riojas
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Jake Marciano (Auburn) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Tinney: Strikeout swinging
Robbins: Groundout to third, Mendoza advanced to second
Rodriguez: Groundout to short
Bottom First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Rembert: Double
Fralick: RBI double, Longhorns trailing 1-0
Terrell: Strikeout swinging
Guevara: Groundout to third
M. McCraine: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
Becerra: Strikeout swinging
Pack: Pop out to pitcher
Borba: Line out to left
Bottom Second:
Bingaman: Groundout to third
Steele: Strikeout swinging
B. McCraine: Groundout to third
Top Third:
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
Larson: Strikeout looking
Mendoza: Strikeout looking
Bottom Third:
Belyeu: Single
Rembert: Fielder's choice, Belyeu out at second
Fralick: Strikeout swinging
Terrell: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98