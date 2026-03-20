The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-2, 2-1) are hitting the road for the first time in conference play this weekend, kicking off a massive three-game series against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers (18-2, 3-0) on Friday evening.

These two teams come into this series as two of the nation's best. They've also brought similar approaches to their success so far. Riding dominant pitching staffs and potent lineups, they've faced minimal resistance in their first 20 games.

Entering their second conference series, both squads started SEC play strong. It was a series win for the Longhorns against the Ole Miss Rebels and could have easily been a sweep if not for a late collapse in the series opener. Despite that heartbreaker, though, they bounced back in the final two games.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams started hot in SEC play

As for the Tigers, they handled their business and swept the Missouri Tigers in impressive fashion. While that momentum lasted for the Tigers, the current owners of an 11-game winning streak, the same cannot be said for the Longhorns.

In the other dugout, Texas is fresh off a stunning upset loss at the hands of the Tarleton State Texans. Struggling offensively, it was a long night as the Longhorns pushed across only one run on a mere two hits.

Now, though, they'll need to erase that loss from their minds and prepare themselves for what will be a true heavyweight bout.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, though, they'll hand the ball to staff ace Ruger Riojas to open this series. He's been sensational so far in 2026, sporting a 4-0 record with a 2.05 ERA and a whopping 50 strikeouts.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening their series against the Tigers on Friday evening from Plainsman Park.

How to watch/listen -

Friday March 20 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Ashton Larson

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Jake Marciano (Auburn) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

Robbins: Groundout to third, Mendoza advanced to second

Rodriguez: Groundout to short

Bottom First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Rembert: Double

Fralick: RBI double, Longhorns trailing 1-0

Terrell: Strikeout swinging

Guevara: Groundout to third

M. McCraine: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

Becerra: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Pop out to pitcher

Borba: Line out to left

Bottom Second:

Bingaman: Groundout to third

Steele: Strikeout swinging

B. McCraine: Groundout to third

Top Third:

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Larson: Strikeout looking

Mendoza: Strikeout looking

Bottom Third:

Belyeu: Single

Rembert: Fielder's choice, Belyeu out at second

Fralick: Strikeout swinging

Terrell: Strikeout swinging