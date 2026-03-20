Texas Baseball’s Blueprint for Attacking Auburn’s Dominant Pitching

After securing a series win over Ole Miss, Texas Baseball is just getting started with its gauntlet of an SEC schedule ahead of this weekend's series against No. 5-ranked Auburn.

It’s the toughest opponent Texas has faced this season, and away, at that.

Both teams possess similar strengths, most notably on the mound. Texas enters the weekend ranked second in the SEC with a 2.67 staff ERA, trailing only Auburn’s 2.26.

In other words, runs may be hard to come by.

Strength vs. strength all weekend

Texas Longhorns graduate pitcher Luke Harrison throws the "Horns Up" after a start | Texas Athletics

Auburn is a very, very good team. And they should give the Longhorns plenty of trouble this weekend.

The Tigers are coming off a commanding 9-2 win over No. 3 Georgia Tech, holding the Yellow Jackets to a season low in runs and hits. Auburn is currently riding an 11-game winning streak and have not allowed more than four runs during that stretch.

“Auburn has an awesome team. They actually remind me a lot of our team,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We have our hands full, there’s no doubt about it.”

That comparison starts on the mound.

Across both rosters, the projected starting rotations have combined for an 18–0 record with a 1.91 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP.

Friday’s matchup features Auburn ace Jake Marciano against Texas right-hander Ruger Riojas.

Marciano leads the Tigers with a 0.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts. He’s coming off a seven-inning, two-hit shutout performance against Missouri that earned him SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.

“He throws a boatload of strikes and multiple pitches,” Schlossnagle said of Marciano. “It’s relentless strikes, and he manages the run game. Its a very well-coached pitching staff. I don’t see the windows for us to do as much running the bases as we were able to do last week.”

It’s an unfortunate reality for the Longhorns, who have had quite the successful runs in aggressive baserunning this season. Opportunities to steal may be scarce.

Riojas, meanwhile, despite a shorter outing against Ole Miss last weekend, has been absolutely dominant in the role. The right-hander owns a 2.05 ERA with 50 strikeouts and will look to set the tone against one of the best lineups the Longhorns have faced.

But the depth doesn’t drop off after Friday.

Auburn’s Jackson Sanders, a left-hander, has delivered back-to-back seven-inning outings and struck out eight in his last start. Sunday starter Alex Petrovic is 4–0 with a 2.02 ERA and is coming off a 7 2/3-inning, one-run performance.

Texas will counter with two arms coming off standout performances of their own.

Left-hander Luke Harrison delivered a career outing against Ole Miss, throwing seven innings and 102 pitches while allowing just two unearned runs. On Sunday, Dylan Volantis struck out a career-high 11 batters over six innings, allowing just one run.

With both teams among the conference leaders in limiting hits, the margin for error will be slim.

And to win the series, Texas will need to capitalize on the few opportunities it gets.

“Focus on every pitch,” Schlossnagle said. “If we pitch the way we’re capable and they do (as well), then it’s going to come down to who hits the mistake.”

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