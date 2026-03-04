No. 3 Texas Longhorns Captures Third Straight Midweek Run Rule over Houston Christian

College midweek games can be chaotic, and this season has maintained the allure. Even the nation’s top two teams — No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 LSU — have not safe from small midmajors rolling into their palaces, stealing a victory.

For the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, though, they haven’t had too much trouble with their midweek games so far this season.

The stable combination of consistent mound play and fiery performances at the plate, the Longhorns captured their third straight midweek run rule over the Houston Christian Huskies, 16-4 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

“I always feel good when we win — run rule or whether we win by one,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I thought we played well.”

With the victory over Houston Christian, Texas has opened up its best start in 21 seasons, when the 2005 College World Series championship team opened up with a 16-0 start.

Bats Get Going in The Middle Frames

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns lead the Huskies by 11 runs at the top of the sixth inning, more than enough for a rule victory if they could preserve the gap. The Huskies found some magic after a Texas pitching change, swapping out freshman pitcher Sam Cozart for sophomore Jason Flores.

Flores had a tough appearance, allowing a pair of doubles to pass by him to set up two Huskies’ runners in scoring position. Houston Christian was able to cash in on the two runners on base, bringing both home to dispute the possibility of a run-rule.

Texas was able to add to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, on an two out throwing error by Houston Christian first baseman Katcher Halligain, which allowed Texas second basemen Ethan Mendoza to advance to second base and drove in an unearned run for Casey Borba.

“For some teams, it's harder to handle success than it is to handle adversity,” Schlossnagle said. ‘We’ve created our own adversity this year a little bit this year, but we haven’t lost a game yet.”

The Longhorns' premier hitter, junior outfielder Aiden Robbins, came up big, firing a 2-RBI single to put the Longhorns up 15-3. Texas added its last run of the night off a throwing error by Houston Christian shortstop Graham Laxton.

Four Longhorns had multi-hit games, with Mendoza pacing Texas, going 3-5 with an RBI and the game-sealing run in the sixth inning.

Cozart With Another Impressive Start

just another day at the office 💪#HookEm pic.twitter.com/TSPPFAn8kZ — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 4, 2026

Cozart has certainly secured his role as the Tuesday starter for the rest of the season . The freshman from North Carolina had his best performance of the season, mowing down the Huskies' batting order to open up the night.

Cozart struck out six of the 16 batters he faced in five innings of work during his second career start. The only blip on the radar was in the fourth inning, when Halligan launched a solo home run for the Huskies' first run of the night.

“On this staff, we try to lead the league in solo [home run] shots,” Cozart said. “I counted that home run as a victory to me… I came back and got a strikeout.”

Despite allowing his first home run of the season, it proved to be his only hit and run allowed during his start.

Texas will face the USC Upstate Spartans for its final non-conference series of the season this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.