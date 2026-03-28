No. 2 Texas Longhorns Rallies in Extra Innings Against No. 8 Oklahoma

In front of the biggest crowd of the season, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns were in dire straits for the majority of the night against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Texas bats were silenced at the plate by Sooners starting pitcher Cam Johnson for five scoreless frames, tossing eight strikeouts and allowing just one hit during his outing. The Longhorns started to gain life once Oklahoma tapped into its bullpen in the sixth inning.

Finally waking up in the final three frames, Texas sent in three runs, tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extras. Longhorns outfielder Ashton Larson walked off the game in the 10th inning on a left field line drive, sending shortstop Temo Beccera for the game-winning run.

Texas beat Oklahoma, 4-3, securing its third consecutive Southeastern Conference series victory, Saturday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

“We fought so hard as a team throughout the entire night,” Larson said. “Luke [Harrison] did an incredible job, and then [Sam Cozart] backing up on the pitching and our offense just continue to fight — So to come up in that spot was awesome.”

Texas Prevails Despite Tough Weather Conditions

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrate together at home plate. | University of Texas Athletics.

Before the first pitch of the night, one final cold front rolled into Austin, bringing in 21 mph winds straight into the heart of Disch-Falk Field. The wind punished any deep fly ball, making it easy bait for both teams’ outfielders to reel in.

All of the runs for both teams came from low line drives, well-placed grounders, or, in the Longhorns ' case, a loaded bases walk for their first run of the night.

The Sooners' relief pitchers started to struggle with their command late in the game, with Jason Bodin walking three consecutive Longhorn batters in the bottom of the seventh inning with zero outs on the board.

Texas catcher Carson Tinney fired a long ball out towards center field, and on any good weather day, it would’ve been out of the park. But faced with the daunting wind, it was pulled back into the field of play for a sac fly for the second run on the board.

“I thought there was a chance it was gonna get out, but I knew the wind wasn't gonna be my friend,” Tinney said. “Unfortunately, it wasn't, but I'm happy we gotta run in.”

Oklahoma pitcher Jackson Cleveland escaped the eighth inning with two runners on base, but to open up the final inning allowed Texas lead-off hitter Ethan Mendoza to rip a triple towards centerfield.

Tinney was able to get some luck on his next at-bat, shooting an RBI single up the middle to send Mendoza home for the game-tying run and give life to a game that was once out of reach despite the score on the video board.

“The thing that I'm so fired up about Carson tonight is really that those have been his best swings in big moments against good pitchers,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “To get a good swing off with a runner at third base — I'm really fired up for him.”

Cleveland’s night would quickly end in the 10th, after he allowed another lead-off hit to Beccera on a full count, swapping out with Gavyn Jones to close out the game.

Jones picked up a full count strikeout on Anthony Pack Jr., battling the young freshman’s bunt attempt to put Beccera in scoring position, but Texas wouldn’t have to wait long to see its shortstop at second.

Beccera advanced to second on a wild pitch thrown by Jones during Longhorns first basemen Casey Borba’s at-bat. After a quick mound visit, the Sooners elected to walk the recently hot Borba intentionally for a better plate match-up with Larson.

Three pitches later, Larson called the game, firing his second hit of the game and sending Becerra home for the series clincher.

Texas will look for the series sweep against Oklahoma tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

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