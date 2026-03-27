No. 2 Texas Aiming For Series Win Against No. 8 Oklahoma: Live Updates

How you play after a tough loss is arguably more important than how you're performing when things are rolling. For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (21-4, 5-2), this was the case as they entered the opener against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 4-3) on Thursday evening.

It was a quick turnaround from their midweek loss on Tuesday to the Houston Cougars, a game in which they once led 7-0 before giving up nine unanswered runs in a stunning 9-7 upset loss. On Thursday, though, it was an entirely different story for the Longhorns.

After Ruger Riojas escaped the first unscathed despite a leadoff double, they wasted no time jumping all over the Sooners. They came out of the gate swinging and by the end of the inning found themselves ahead 4-0.

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

Texas cruised to a win in the series opener

This is all the run support Riojas would have needed. It was not all he got, though, with Texas going on to pour it on in dominant fashion en route to a 14-0, run-rule victory in seven innings. As for the veteran right-hander, he was brilliant once again.

Continuing his superb start to the season, he tossed a complete game shutout and racked up eight strikeouts to move to 5-0 on the season with a sparkling 1.59 ERA and 64 strikeouts.

The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday, sending veteran southpaw Luke Harrison to the mound. Harrison has been phenomenal so far in conference play and will look to continue that trend against a strong Oklahoma lineup in pursuit of a series win.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure another conference series win against the Sooeners on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday March 27 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Maddox Monsour

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Gambill: Groundout to second

Johnson: Double

Brock: Walk

Johnson caught stealing, Brock stole second

Willits: Groundout to first

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