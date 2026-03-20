TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs No. 5 Auburn Tigers

After failing in its first midweek this season to Tarleton State, 6-1 on Tuesday, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns will face arguably its biggest Southeastern Conference challenger yet — the No. 5 Auburn Tigers.

Texas will travel to Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, for the first time in program history. Their last meeting with Auburn came last season when the then No. 8 Tigers were swept at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Both the Longhorns and Tigers enter the season with an 18-2 record, with Auburn's two losses on the season coming against Cincinnati in a midweek game and a series-opening loss to Nebraska, but have since then rattled off 11 straight wins, the third longest in the country.

In their most recent midweek game on Tuesday, Auburn dominated No. 3 Georgia Tech, 9-2, for their third-ranked win of the season.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns' second conference series of the year

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs No. 5 Auburn

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 Auburn

What: Longhorns first series in Auburn, Tigers SEC home opener

When: Friday, Mar. 20 at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 21 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Plainsman Park (Auburn, Ala,)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Tigers captured their first 40-win season since 2022, reaching the Auburn Super Regional before being dispatched by a revived Coastal Carolina squad that made it to the College World Series Final.

Meet The Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Butch Thompson, Auburn: A longtime assistant in the SEC, Thompson was hired as the Tigers' skipper in 2016 and brought the dormant program into a yearly contender. Under his tutelage, Auburn has won half of the program's regional appearances and brought them to Omaha twice in 2019 and 2022.

What To Know About The Tigers

Feb 22, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Louisville vs Auburn during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Tigers are only one of three teams with a perfect conference record, sweeping Missouri on the road to open up conference play. Auburn outscored Missouri, 15-3, across the series and posted a series-opening shutout on Friday.

Despite having one of the best starting pitching rotations in the country to open up the season, the Longhorns have not faced an order of this prowess. Auburn can hit, and they’ve done it well with a good resume to back it up.

Seven of the Tigers' nine starters are batting over .300, with three over .370; those numbers still hold after their SEC opener against Missouri on the road and a talented Georgia Tech squad.

Brandon McCraine, who did not appear in a game last season, has come onto the scene and has been impressive in his first action of college baseball. McCraine paces all Tigers hitters with a .426 batting average and .550 on-base percentage. Returners Bristol Carter, Bub Terrell, and Chase Fralick all have put together solid campaigns so far.

Similar to Texas, Auburn's starting pitching has been lights out, with both staffs yet to lose a game this season. The Tigers' ace and Friday starter, Jake Marciano, has one of the nation's lowest ERAs with 0.93, making it a tough challenge for the Longhorns batting order coming off its worst game of the season.

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