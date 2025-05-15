No. 3 Texas Baseball Closing Regular Season With Red River Rivalry Series
Life comes at you fast, folks. While that is an often overused cliche, it is an apt description of how the last few weeks have been treating the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (40-10, 20-7). After cruising through a majority of the schedule they found themselves sitting pretty as the No. 1 team in the nation.
And at first that ranking was proven to be deserved, as they continued their torrid start in conference play with sweeps of the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. Then it all came to a grinding halt in the blink of an eye.
First, they hit the road and were swept themselves in ugly fashion at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. They followed that up with a rough showing at home against the Florida Gators, dropping two out of three and their second straight conference series after having not lost a weekend series all season long prior.
Now, they turn their attention to another bitter rival in the Oklahoma Sooners (32-17, 13-14). At one point the Sooners seemed destined to also be a regional host come June, but now find themselves looking to secure a No. 2 seed in a favorable regional instead.
Despite their recent struggles, however, the Longhorns are still in a position to claim at worst a share of the regular season conference title. All they need to claim a share of the championship is a single win against the Sooners, while winning two games and taking the series would claim the title for themselves outright.
How to watch/listen:
Thursday May 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Friday May 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday May 17 at 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Oklahoma's season so far -
While the Sooners didn't start out quite as red hot in conference play as the Longhorns, they did look like a team that would be solidly in the upper half of the standings. They've struggled as of late as well, too, having lost two of their last three SEC series -- including being swept by the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend.
Oklahoma by the numbers:
- Record - 32-17 (13-14)
- Runs scored - 339
- Runs allowed - 242
- Team Avg. - .283
- Team Avg. against - .247
- Team ERA - 4.47
Oklahoma wins this series if...
It can continue doing what Arkansas and Florida have done when it comes to keeping the offense in check. Texas is not a team that will threaten to score 10-plus runs every single game, but it is a team that when given the opportunity will punish your mistakes. Just look at the Longhorns' game two win over Florida, in which they scored five runs in the sixth inning.
When their bats are cold it is an entirely different story. All you have to do is look at those last five conference losses, in which both Arkansas' and Florida's pitching staffs have completely dominated the Longhorns at the plate. If the Sooners can bring out that version of the Longhorns then they have a good chance at ending their season on a high note.
Texas wins this series if...
It can get the bats going again. It's as simple as that, really, as the offense over the last six conference games for the Longhorns has been inconsistent at best and completely nonexistent at worse. They've lost five of those six games and in said losses have only scored a combined 12 runs.
Their one win wasn't much better, either, as they only pushed across five runs to take game two against Florida. No, offense has not been the strong point of this Texas squad. That being said, for most of the season it has been able to produce runs at a higher rate and actually make opponents stress on the mound.
The Longhorns don't need to score 10-plus runs a game, but if they can rekindle the offense from earlier this season then they have a good chance at taking the series.