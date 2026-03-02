No. 3 Texas Baseball Sweeps Bruce Bolt College Classic With Victory Over Ohio State

Texas baseball cruised to another big victory on Sunday, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 10-3 in its final game of the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park.

With the Longhorns strong showing over the weekend, they could very well be ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation tomorrow, and Texas is one of the hottest teams in all of baseball right now.

With the win, Texas improves to 11-0 on the season. Next up, the Longhorns will host Houston Christian on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs Ohio State Game Recap

After two scoreless innings, the Longhorns finally figured out Ohio State’s junior pitcher Pierce Herrenbruck, and they knocked him out of the ballgame quickly.

In just the third inning alone, he allowed six earned runs on two walks and four hits, recording just one out in the frame.

Junior infielder Ethan Mendoza started the scoring with an RBI single to center field, scoring junior infielder Casey Borba.

Junior catcher Carsen Tinney added to the lead with an RBI groundout to first base, and sophomore outfielder Jonah Williams scored to give the Longhorns a 2-0 lead.

Junior outfielder Aiden Robbin’s put Texas up 3-0 in the next at bat on a single to second base, scoring graduate transfer Josh Livingston.

Mendoza came around to score on a wild pitch, then sophomore infielder Adrian Rodriguez smoked an RBI-double down the left field line, giving Texas a five run advantage.

Redshirt senior infielder Temo Becerra put an exclamation point on the inning by crushing his third home run of the tournament into the Crawford Boxes, and the Longhorns held a comfortable 7–0 lead.

The Buckeyes responded with two runs of their own in the fifth and sixth innings on a wild pitch and a home run to cut the deficit to five runs.

Texas got those two runs right back in the seventh, with Williams and Junior outfielder Ashton Larsen recording back-to-back RBIs.

Both team’s add another run to its total, but graduate pitcher Cal Higgins came in closed out the contest to end the game at 10-3.

With the win, Texas waits to see how the Baylor and UTSA game goes later this evening to see who is crowned the tournament champion.

If UTSA loses, the Longhorns claim the title. If they win, then the winner will be determined by the tournament run differential, and Texas currently holds onto a 10-run advantage.