No. 3 Texas Dominates No. 9 Costal Carolina in Bruce Bolt College Classic

Texas baseball picked up its first ranked win of the season by defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 on Friday night at the Bruce Bolt College Classic, inside Daikin Park.

The offense exploded for eight runs, while the pitching staff allowed just three hits to cruise to another victory.

With the win, the Longhorns improve to 9-0, and they are rolling to begin the 2026 season.

Texas vs Coastal Carolina Game Recap

The Longhorns’ starting pitching has been dominant this year, and tonight was no different.

Senior starting pitcher Ruben Riojas shined under the bright lights of Daikin Park in the Longhorns' first top-10 matchup of the season, by tossing five scoreless innings.

Riojas racked up 11 strikeouts and only allowed one hit, which gave Texas enough time to get a lead that the Chanticleers could not come back from.

Junior outfielder Aiden Robbins got the party started in the third inning by smashing a 466-foot two-run home run off the train at Daikin Park.

He continued his offensive hot streak with a three-hit night, scoring a run and driving in three.

Redshirt senior infielder Temo Becerra added to the Longhorns’ lead with a home run of his own that he deposited into the Crawford Boxes, giving Texas a 3-0 advantage.

The Longhorns added another run in the sixth inning when sophomore infielder Adrian Rodriguez roped an RBI-double down the line, scoring freshman Anthony Pack Jr.

The Chanticleers rallied for a run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to three; however, the Longhorns’ offense put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth.

Becerra smoked his second home run of the game way over the left-field wall, scoring Pack Jr. and giving Texas a 6-1 lead.

On the very next at bat, junior Ashton Larson hit a line drive that scarped right over the wall into the Crawford Boxes, adding another run to the Longhorns' score on their fourth home run of the game.

Robbins drove in the final run of the game with a sac-fly, scoring junior infielder Ethan Mendoza, and it gave Texas plenty of insurance going into the last inning.

Junior pitcher Hudson Hamilton came in to pitch the ninth, and he slammed the door shut by recording two strikeouts and no hits.

Texas baseball looks to extend its winning streak tomorrow night at 7 p.m., against the Baylor Bears, who are also 1-0 in the tournament.