Texas Baseball Facing Strong UTRGV Squad in Midweek Clash: Live Updates

For the second time in the 2026 season, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (7-0) are set to host a midweek contest. This time around they will welcome a talented UTRGV Vaqueros squad (3-4) to Austin for what is sure to be an exciting matchup on Tuesday evening.

Texas comes into this game undefeated in the young campaign, with a pair of series sweeps and a midweek win under its belt. Those two sweeps saw the Longhorns handle the UC Davis Aggies and Michigan State Spartans, while last week's midweek clash was a run-rule victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

It was a change of pace for the Longhorns during their series with the Spartans. In their first four games, they found themselves playing from behind in three of them -- including their eventual run-rule win over the Cardinals.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Michigan State, however, they were firing on all cylinders and struck first in each game of the sweep. They will undoubtedly look to carry that momentum and success into a highly anticipated showdown with UTRGV.

As for the Vaqueros, they enter this one having won two straight and securing a series win over a Houston Cougars team that could challenge for the Big 12 conference title this season. This wasn't their first encounter with the conference this season, either. Opening the season on the road, UTRGV took a game from the Kansas Jayhawks but would lose the series.

Then it was back home for a offensive shootout in a loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders before going on the road to take the series from the Houston Cougars.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns wrapping up their home stand on Tuesday evening against the Vaqueros from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday Feb. 24 - 6:30 p.m. CT SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

DH - Carson Tinney

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Sam Cozart

Live updates will be available after first pitch