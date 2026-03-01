No. 3 Texas Rides Offensive Explosion to Win Over Ohio State: Longhorns Notebook

After two impressive wins to open their weekend in the Bruce Bolt College Classic, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (11-0) were riding a wave of momentum heading into Sunday. Between them and an 11-0 start to the season was a showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-5).

This proved to be no issue for the Longhorns, however, as they didn't just sidestep the obstacle -- they barreled right through it without missing a beat. A seven-run fourth inning, capped by a two-run blast from Temo Becerra, was the statement they needed. From there, it was all Texas until the final out was recorded and a 10-3 win secured.

In what was a tough test of a weekend, the Longhorns came out on the other end unscathed and one of the nation's last undefeated teams left. It's still early in 2026, but it isn't hard to see the potential this team has when firing on all cylinders.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ blowout win over the Buckeyes

Offense finding its groove

Prior to the set of games in Houston, the Longhorns had shown in flashes here and there that their offense had the potential to be one of the nation’s best. They entered the weekend with an impressive three run-rule victories to their name in the first eight games.

However, what they showed in these three games is the closest we’ve seen to a fully unlocked Longhorns lineup. It also displayed the multiple ways in which they can punish an opponent, from drawing walks and playing small ball to launching home runs in bunches.

That continued against the Buckeyes, as they put constant pressure on whoever was on the rubber, finishing with 12 hits, including Temo Becerra's third home run, and eight walks to power the club's 10-3 win.

Another Sunday masterpiece from Volantis

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Dylan Volantis was masterful on Sunday. This is the third time that has been written about the sophomore sensation and it very likely will be far from the last one in 2026, too.

Against the Buckeyes, the southpaw did have his “worst” start of the young campaign. Worst being in quotes because it was still a brilliant showing. He tossed 4.2 innings and struck out eight while allowing only one run, his first earned run allowed in 2026.

Volantis has followed his breakout freshman campaign with an outstanding start to his second season and will look to continue that trend with conference play looming.

The Longhorns are rolling

Yes, the Longhorns came into Houston sporting an 8-0 record and one of the nation’s last unbeatens left. Impressive as that was, they knew their three games this weekend would give a true litmus test as to where they stand with conference play not too far away.

Safe to say their first true test of the campaign was passed with flying colors. They pulled out blowout wins over both Coastal Carolina and Ohio State, as well as a grind it out victory over Baylor. You can't complain about that.

There are still five games left before Texas begins SEC play, but it is getting into a groove and rolling along at the perfect time.

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday evening, as they return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to take on the Houston Christian Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CT.