No. 3 Texas Wrapping Up Weekend in Houston Against Ohio State: Live Updates
There are few things better than a sunny Sunday afternoon with college baseball being played. It feels especially sweet for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (10-0), as they enter their final game in the Bruce Bolt College Classic with two impressive wins on the weekend under their belt.
After cruising past the No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday evening, they came back on Saturday and were prepared to take on the Baylor Bears. Offensively, it was another lightning-quick first start for a potent offense.
Freshman outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. got the party started in the bottom of the first, lacing a three-run single into right that gave the Longhorns the lead for good. They'd tack on two more runs in the third and eventually get the job done for a 5-2 victory.
While the offense was clicking all night, the pitching staff rode a gutsy performance from the bullpen in the win. Starter Luke Harrison couldn't find his command, giving up two runs and five walks in just 3.1 innings of work. Behind him, though, a stable of arms out of the Texas bullpen got out of multiple jams and prevented the Bears from plating another run.
The Longhorns prepare for their final game in Houston on Sunday afternoon
Next up for the Longhorns is their finale in Houston against an Ohio State Buckeyes (5-4) team looking for its first win of the weekend. On the mound for Texas is sophomore phenom Dylan Volantis, as he vies for his third win of the season and another dominant outing.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns conclude their weekend in Houston against the Buckeyes from Daikin Park at 2 p.m. CT.
How to watch/listen -
Sunday March 1 - 2 p.m. CT - Houston Astros Youtube/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jonah Williams
DH - Josh Livingston
P - Dylan Volantis
Live updates will be available after first pitch -
Top First:
Pierce Herrenbruck (Ohio State) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Tinney: Groundout to third
Robbins: Pop out to short
