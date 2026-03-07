No. 3 Texas Baseball Announces Updated Start Time for Saturday's Game

Those who were looking forward to watching the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (13-0) go for the series win against the USC Upstate Spartans (7-8) on Saturday afternoon will now find themselves having to wait a little bit longer.

While first pitch for the second game between the two schools was initially set for 2 p.m. CT, there was a chance headed into it of that time being impacted by weather in the area. Then on Saturday morning the Longhorns announced that first pitch will now officially be set for 3 p.m. CT instead.

we'll keep y'all posted as we continue to monitor the weather 🌧️☀️🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/G5GPSvRcAX — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 7, 2026

With inclement weather in the area this weekend, this was always a possibility and is now confirmed. And while there is still the chance of further changes to the start time as the weather evolves, for now you can get your Saturday fix of Longhorns baseball just one hour later.

It was all Texas in their opener against the Spartans

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns, of course, entered their series against the Spartans as one of the last two undefeated teams in college baseball alongside the USC Trojans. That remains the case following their dominant 14-2 run-rule victory to open the three-game series.

It was all Texas from the start on Friday. Ethan Mendoza got the party started in the bottom of the first, wasting no time and blasting a leadoff home run for a quick 1-0 lead. This was first of five long balls for the Longhorns, with Casey Borba, Temo Becerra, Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr. getting in on the fun, too.

Pack's home run was the most impactful of the five. Stepping to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, the freshman did so with two outs and the bases loaded while Texas was ahead 10-2. Two more runs was all he needed to drive in to secure another run-rule win. He opted to drive in all four, going deep to right for a grand slam that clinched Texas' 14-2 victory.

As for the pitching, it was another brilliant outing from staff ace Ruger Riojas. For the third straight outing the veteran right-hander set a new career-high in strikeouts. Tossing six innings of one-run baseball, he racked up 12 strikeouts and improved to a perfect 3-0 on the season.

Now, they'll look to keep that momentum rolling in Saturday's contest, whether that start ends up at 3 p.m. CT or potentially later. Luke Harrison will be on the mound for the Longhorns, aiming to bounce back from a shaky outing last time out and fuel a 14-0 start to the campaign.