No. 3 Texas Kicking Off Series Against USC Upstate: Live Updates
It is time for yet another exciting weekend of baseball for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-0), as they prepare to kick off a three-game series against the USC Upstate Spartans (7-7) from the friendly confines of UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
These two teams enter this one on different waves of momentum. For the Longhorns, there has been little to complain about through their first 12 games of the season. They are undefeated and are fresh off a 16-3 run-rule win over the Houston Christian Huskies, their fourth of the season so far.
In the other dugout, the Spartans are 7-7 through their first 14 games and have lost their last two -- a 9-8 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Southern Eagles and a 12-3 blowout by the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Longhorns are set to kick off another exciting weekend series
Unfortunately for them, it will not be getting any easier in the series opener against the Longhorns. On the mound will be staff ace, Ruger Riojas. The veteran right-hander has been nothing short of sensational in his first three starts, sporting a 3-0 record and a 1.13 ERA. He's racked up a team-high 30 strikeouts, including a career-high 11 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Houston.
Texas has been strong in all facets this early in the season but cannot afford to take a team like the Spartans lightly. On paper this seems like a series they should handle, yet anything can happen in baseball.
So, buckle up folks, because we will have plenty of coverage for you throughout the weekend in what is sure to be a can't-miss series.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open their three-game series against the Spartans on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Friday March 6 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jonah Williams
DH - Jayden Duplantier
P - Ruger Riojas
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Sweeney: Strikeout swinging
Armsey: Double
Zenor: Strikeout looking
Lang: Groundout to second
