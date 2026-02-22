Texas Baseball Seeking Series Sweep of Michigan State: Live Updates

Coming into this weekend, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (6-0) knew they had a tall task at hand. They couldn't afford to take the Michigan State Spartans (2-3) lightly, especially after they took their opening series against a strong Louisville Cardinals squad.

Through the first two games, they've shown they were plenty prepared for a showdown with the Big Ten squad. Friday night saw the Longhorns cruise to an 8-1 victory. Leading the way was staff ace Ruger Riojas, as he tossed six innings of one-run baseball while dicing up the Michigan State lineup and tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts in the win.

However, it was a different looking ballgame in Saturday's contest. Instead of an offensive onslaught, Texas was only able to scratch across three runs thanks to a strong outing from Michigan State's starter.

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) is greeted in the dugout after scoring the first run against Tennessee in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aiden Robbins carried Texas to a series-clinching win on Saturday

Two of those runs were driven in by star center fielder Aiden Robbins, who had a perfect day at the plate. Going 4-for-4 at the dish, he became the first Longhorn to hit for the cycle since David Hinjosa in 2025. He completed the impressive feat with a solo home run in the top of the eighth to cap off a 3-1 victory.

Now, the Longhorns will turn their attention to Sunday's contest with a chance to sweep the series on the line. Toeing the rubber will be the phenomenal southpaw Dylan Volantis. After dazzling in his debut against the UC Davis Aggies, the star sophomore will look to match that performance against a solid Spartans lineup.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday Feb. 22 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns wrap up their series against the Spartans on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field and go for another sweep.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

DH - Jonah Williams

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch