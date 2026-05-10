Tennessee Powers Past Texas to Clinch Series Win in Knoxville

Texas baseball has seen better days.

Despite the series loss to Texas A&M a few weeks ago — when the Longhorns dropped a heartbreaking Game 1 before getting overwhelmed in an 11-4 defeat the following afternoon — Texas had not lost back-to-back games all season.

That streak ended quickly this weekend in Knoxville.

Behind six home runs and relentless offensive pressure, Tennessee defeated No. 4 Texas 14-9 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night to clinch the series victory. The loss marked Texas’ second series defeat of the season and dropped the Longhorns to 32-11 overall.

Tennessee offense overwhelms Texas as Harrison struggles early

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison stares into the box before throwing a pitch. | University of Texas Athletics

For stretches Saturday night, Texas looked capable of trading punches with Tennessee.

But every time the Longhorns clawed their way back into the game, the Volunteers responded with another big swing.

Texas actually struck first.

After Carson Tinney walked and Anthony Pack Jr. singled in the opening inning, Tennessee starter Evan Blanco slipped on the mound during a delivery, resulting in a balk that allowed Tinney to score the game’s first run. Moments later, Temo Becerra launched a two-run homer to left-center field, giving Texas an early 3-0 lead.

The blast continued what has quietly become one of the best stretches of Becerra’s season. Batting cleanup for the first time this year, the redshirt senior finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

But while Texas found offensive success at times, it never came close to slowing Tennessee down.

Much of that had to do with another difficult start from Luke Harrison.

Just one week removed from allowing five first-inning runs against Mississippi State, the left-hander again struggled early as Tennessee homered twice in the opening frame. Garrett Wright and Trent Grindlinger both went deep to erase Texas’ early advantage almost immediately.

An inning later, Manny Marin added another solo homer to tie the game at 3-3.

Harrison briefly settled in, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, but Tennessee continued to pressure him throughout the night. Grindlinger’s RBI double in the third gave the Volunteers their first lead, and the game completely shifted in the fourth after a costly defensive mistake.

With two outs and nobody on, Carson Tinney’s throw to first on a dropped third strike sailed wide, allowing Garrett Wright to reach safely. Tennessee immediately capitalized, as Blake Grimmer crushed a two-run homer moments later to extend the lead to 6-3.

Harrison exited shortly after, finishing with one of the shortest outings of his season after allowing four home runs.

The Volunteers never let up.

In the fifth inning, with Brett Crossland on the mound and two runners aboard, Becerra fielded a bunt attempt and sailed his throw past first base, allowing two Tennessee runners to score. Reese Chapman later added another run on a sacrifice fly as the Volunteers stretched the lead further.

Chapman wasn’t finished. An inning later, the Tennessee outfielder launched a two-run homer to right field off Brody Walls to make it 11-5. Stone Lawless later added another two-run blast against Michael Winter as Tennessee continued piling on.

Casey Borba added a solo homer in the eighth inning, and Texas scratched across three late runs in the ninth, but the outcome never seriously felt in doubt.

The Volunteers finished with 16 hits and six home runs — the most long balls Texas has allowed in a game this season. Meanwhile, the Longhorns managed just five strikeouts as a pitching staff while committing multiple throwing errors that directly led to three unearned runs.

Now, Texas will try to avoid a sweep Sunday in Knoxville at 11 a.m. CT.

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