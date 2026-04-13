Lone Star Showdown Finale Canceled After Daylong Delay in College Station

The Lone Star Showdown finale never got off the ground.

After a full day of delays and shifting start times, Sunday night’s series finale between Texas and Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park was officially canceled due to weather, ending a heartbreaking weekend for the Longhorns in College Station without a final game.

Originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch, the matchup was quickly thrown into uncertainty as storms moved through the area. Officials first pushed the start to 7:30 p.m., then to 8:15, and eventually to a hopeful 9:30 p.m. window as both teams waited for conditions to improve.

They never did.

After four attempted start times and a total of 8 hours and 26 minutes of delays, the game was called, leaving the series without a conclusion on the field and a sour taste in the mouths of defeated Longhorns.

A&M hands Texas first series loss of the season

Texas Longhorns' center fielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after a hit | University of Texas Athletics

The cancellation hands Texas A&M the series sweep after the Aggies took the first two games of the weekend, securing the Lone Star Showdown trophy in the process. It marks the first weekend series loss of the season for Texas.

In a back-and-forth contest, Texas appeared in position to steal Game 1 behind some timely home runs from Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney. But a disastrous sixth inning from the Longhorns’ bullpen allowed Texas A&M to reclaim the lead without recording a hit. The Aggies capitalized, holding on for a 9-8 victory in front of a raucous Blue Bell Park crowd.

Despite a late push that included back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning, Texas came up just short.

Saturday’s game told a different story — but ended with the same result.

Looking to bounce back behind left-hander Luke Harrison, Texas instead found itself buried early. Texas A&M erupted for eight runs in the first inning, a frame that was interrupted by a 98-minute rain delay. The southpaw recorded just two outs while allowing a career-high eight runs, putting Texas in an immediate hole it couldn’t climb out of.

The Aggies cruised to an 11-4 win, clinching the series and the rivalry trophy before Sunday’s finale ever had a chance to be played.

Sunday was supposed to offer Texas one last opportunity to salvage the weekend and avoid a sweep.

Instead, the weather had the final say.

The Longhorns will resume regular scheduled programming when Texas A&M Corpus Christi visits UFCU Disch-Falk Field Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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