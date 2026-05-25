Texas' College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

After the long grind that is the regular season and conference tournaments, the NCAA Tournament is finally here. For the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, the journey to make a trip back to Omaha begins at home in Austin.

It was announced on Sunday evening that the Longhorns were one of the 16 host sites, meaning an Austin Regional will be held at UFCU Disch Falk-Field. While they suffered a loss to No. 12 Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, they were not punished by the committee.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Texas indeed will be a national seed in the NCAA Tournament. While this was the expected outcome, the Longhorns are undoubtedly happy to see it confirmed. This means winning the Regional would result in an Austin Regional.

Who's coming to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face the Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns' Temo Becerra (1) catches a fly ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball Tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Regional

When - May 29-June 1 (if necessary)

Where - Austin, Texas (UFCU Disch-Falk Field)

Check back here at 11 a.m. CT to see the three teams that will be joining Texas in the Austin Regional.

No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Record: 40—13

It is the second consecutive season reaching the 40-win mark for the Longhorns, as well as the second straight with an Austin Regional. Of course, they will look for a much better result than last season's, in which they were eliminated from their own Regional by UTSA.

This marks their 65th NCAA Tournament appearance and the 39th time in which they've hosted a Regional. Fortunately for them, they've done extremely well at home during the postseason.

The Longhorns boast an overall record of 153-60-1 in the Regional round and an even more impressive 110-33-1 showing while playing those games in Austin.

Also working in Texas' favor is the overall success that has been had at home this season. When playing at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, it boasts a 29-4 record. No, this doesn't guarantee the Austin Regional will be won by the Longhorns, but it is a positive sign to look at ahead of the tournament.

Should they take care of business, it would mark the Longhorns' first Super Regional appearance since 2023 when they dropped a heartbreaker in the third game against Stanford. As for an Austin Super Regional, they have not hosted one since South Florida made its way to town in 2021.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.