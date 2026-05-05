No. 4 Texas Finishing Home Stand Against UTSA: Live Updates

The regular season is winding down and with it comes the final midweek of 2026 for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (35—10). For their final midweek outing, they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners (33—14) to Austin for what is sure to be one of the best games of the week.

For the Longhorns, it has been a mostly successful season in terms of their results in midweek contests. While two of their losses have come on a Tuesday, to Tarleton State and Houston in back-to-back weeks, they've managed to win every other contest.

Securing one last midweek win will be much easier said than done, however. Especially with an opponent of the Roadrunners' caliber. Look no further than their showing against Texas in 2025, as they beat them in the regular season and then twice in the Austin Regional to end their season early.

Can Texas secure a win in its final midweek of 2026?

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

This year, the Roadrunners are again one of the nation's top mid-major teams and in line to be a tough out for whichever team draws them in their Regional. As such, the Longhorns cannot afford to put together a performance that is anything less than their absolute best.

Most importantly, they'll need a much better showing from their pitching staff. In last week's win against the Sam Houston Bearkats, a 15-14 walk-off victory, the bullpen couldn't hold a lead and found itself bailed out by an outstanding day offensively.

A win against the Roadrunners on Tuesday would further boost Texas' résumé and go a long way toward solidifying a national seed to host an Austin Regional and potential Austin Super Regional.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure a win in their final midwek game of the season against the Roadrunners on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday May 5 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

DH - Carson Tinney

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

CF - Maddox Monsour

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Max Grubbs

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching

Miller: Fly out to left

Detlefsen: Strikeout swinging

Haworth: Groundout to first

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