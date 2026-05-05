No. 4 Texas Ending Home Stand Against UTSA in Final Midweek Contest

After a long season, we are finally approaching the end and ramping up for postseason play. For the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (35—10), this means there's only one midweek game left and seven overall.

Wrapping up their final home stand, they are set to face off against the UTSA Roadrunners (33—14) on Tuesday evening. Of course, the Longhorns are certainly no strangers to this squad. They lost all three contests against the Roadrunners in 2025, including a pair in the Austin Regional that ended their season prematurely.

For the Longhorns, they come into this one with plenty of momentum behind them. They've won their last four midweek contests and each of their last three conference series. Now, they'll look to keep that rolling and end their home stand on a strong note against the Roadrunners.

How do the Roadrunners and Longhorns stack up?

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats | University of Texas Athletics

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday May 5 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at UTSA's season so far -

To no one's surprise, the Roadrunners have been one of the nation's best mid-major teams again this season. After reaching a Super Regional last year, they started out 7-0 and have orchestrated both a five-game and six-game winning streak this season and enter this one having won four straight.

UTSA by the numbers -

Record - 33—14

Runs scored: 417

Runs allowed: 258

Team Avg.: .312

Opponent Avg.: .259

Team ERA: 4.62

Opponent ERA: 8.25

UTSA wins this game if...

It can come out of the gate hot on offense and force Texas to play from behind early. When the Longhorns have struggled in their midweek games this season, it has largely been due to a lack of pitching depth and their opponents taking advantage of that fact.

This is exactly what happened in last week's 15-14 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats. While yes, the Longhorns did win that game, they gave up the most runs they've allowed all season in the process. That won't fly against a much better UTSA team on Tuesday night.

If the Roadrunners can turn this into an offensive slugfest and feast on Texas' pitching staff, then they have a strong chance at leaving Austin with yet another win over the Longhorns.

Texas wins this game if...

On the other end of the spectrum, it can get a strong showing from its pitching staff. Last week's debacle against the Bearkats was not the first time the Longhorns have struggled on the mound in a midweek.

Aside from their losses to Tarleton State and Houston, they've also seen teams like Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have success at the plate against them. With an offense as potent as UTSA's coming to town on Tuesday, putting together a performance similar to those outings will not end well for Texas.

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