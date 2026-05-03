No. 4 Texas Looks to Bounce Back Against No. 10 Mississippi State: Live Updates

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (34—10, 14—8) are preparing for another conference series finale on Sunday afternoon against the No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (36—11, 14—9). They'll look to shake off the disappointment of a loss in the second game on Saturday.

Of course, you can't win every game and sometimes it just isn't your day. However, the Longhorns can only blame themselves for the loss to the Bulldogs. More specifically, the offense shoulders the brunt of the weight for Saturday's showing.

It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, with both squads failing to score in each of the first three innings. Bouncing back, Ruger Riojas looked like his usual self and tossed five innings while allowing just one run and striking out seven.

Texas' bats struggled mightily in Saturday's loss

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the plate, the Longhorns finally broke through in the fifth inning when Casey Borba went deep for a leadoff home run. That would be the only offense they managed until the bottom of the ninth, though not for a lack of trying.

In each inning from the sixth through the eighth they loaded the bases and each time they came up emptyhanded. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs struck for four two-out runs in the seventh and then tacked on two more runs in the eighth.

Texas tried to rally in the ninth, pushing across three runs and again loading the bases. Again, though, it was all for not as Anthony Pack Jr. struck out swinging to solidify the 7-4 loss — a loss in which the Longhorns stranded a whopping 17 runners.

Now, they'll send Luke Harrison to the mound in the Sunday finale and hope he, as well as the bats, can deliver a big-time performance to secure the series win.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss and win the series against Misssissippi State on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday May 3 - 1 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B- Temo Becerra

1B - Casey Borba

DH - Presley Courville

CF - Maddox Monsour

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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