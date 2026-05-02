No. 4 Texas Seeking Huge Series Win Over No. 10 Mississippi State: Live Updates

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (34—9, 14-7) are ready to get back in action on Saturday afternoon in their second game against the No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (35—11, 13—9).

Considered one of the top showdowns this weekend, the opener between the Longhorns and Bulldogs certainly delivered. And as expected, it was an absolute pitcher's duel between two of the best pitchers in the country.

For Mississippi State, Tomas Valincius took the mound and did a good job at keeping the Longhorns in check for most of his outing. However, they were able to get just enough done at the plate against the formidable southpaw.

Texas got the job done in the opener

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

Striking first, the Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Ethan Mendoza was brought home following a leadoff double. Two more runs came in the fifth inning, as they grinded out battles at the plate and took a 3-0 lead.

As for their own starter, it was another dominant outing from Dylan Volantis. Since taking over the Friday night role, the sophomore southpaw has settled in perfectly. He tossed six shutout innings and tied his career-high with 12 strikeouts, bringing him to 92 on the season.

Success on the mound didn't stop there for the Longhorns. Behind him the trio of Haiden Leffew, Thomas Burns and Sam Cozart allowed only one run and rang up seven more strikeouts, including three from Cozart to record the save, totaling 19 as a team in Texas' 3-1 victory.

Another exciting matchup awaits the Longhorns on Saturday. It'll be Ruger Riojas taking the bump, as he looks to bounce back from a rough stretch and back to the ace he was to start the season.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure a pivotal top-10 series against the Bulldogs from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday May 2 - 2:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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