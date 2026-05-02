Another Friday night means the beginning of another strong weekend of conference play for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (33—9, 13-7). Returning home for this one, they welcome the No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (35—10, 13—8) for a can't-miss top-10 tilt.

With the regular season winding down and only nine conference games left, this set of games is increasingly important for the Longhorns. The difference between a series win and a series loss comes with major implications in multiple areas.

Most notably, it will heavily impact their place in the standings. They currently sit in third alone behind No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M, with the Bulldogs right behind them in fourth. And beyond that, while an Austin Regional is already highly likely, how these three games go will play a role in Texas' seeding come June.

Texas looking to start its series against Mississippi State strong

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis celebrates on the mound after recording an out against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

In each of their last two conference series, the Longhorns have won two out of three from No. 24 Alabama and Vanderbilt on the arms of their pitching staff. Leading the way in both was Dylan Volantis, who has transtioned into the Friday night role smoothly.

He'll look to keep that momentum rolling against a potent Mississippi State lineup that can put up runs in bunches and do so in a hurry. More importantly, though, will be the offense looking to put up at least 10 runs in its third straight SEC series opener.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to open a pivotal series against Mississippi State with a win on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday May 2 - 7:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

CF - Maddox Monsour

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching

Frei: Groundout to first

Reese: Strikeout swinging, reached first (wild pitch)

Sullivan: Single

Bevis: Strikeout swinging

Parker: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Tomas Valincius (Mississippi State) pitching

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Strikeout looking

Pack: Walk

Rodriguez: Groundout to short

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