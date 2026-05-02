Longhorns and Bulldogs Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
Another Friday night means the beginning of another strong weekend of conference play for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (33—9, 13-7). Returning home for this one, they welcome the No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (35—10, 13—8) for a can't-miss top-10 tilt.
With the regular season winding down and only nine conference games left, this set of games is increasingly important for the Longhorns. The difference between a series win and a series loss comes with major implications in multiple areas.
Most notably, it will heavily impact their place in the standings. They currently sit in third alone behind No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M, with the Bulldogs right behind them in fourth. And beyond that, while an Austin Regional is already highly likely, how these three games go will play a role in Texas' seeding come June.
Texas looking to start its series against Mississippi State strong
In each of their last two conference series, the Longhorns have won two out of three from No. 24 Alabama and Vanderbilt on the arms of their pitching staff. Leading the way in both was Dylan Volantis, who has transtioned into the Friday night role smoothly.
He'll look to keep that momentum rolling against a potent Mississippi State lineup that can put up runs in bunches and do so in a hurry. More importantly, though, will be the offense looking to put up at least 10 runs in its third straight SEC series opener.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to open a pivotal series against Mississippi State with a win on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Friday May 2 - 7:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
RF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
CF - Maddox Monsour
P - Dylan Volantis
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching
Frei: Groundout to first
Reese: Strikeout swinging, reached first (wild pitch)
Sullivan: Single
Bevis: Strikeout swinging
Parker: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Tomas Valincius (Mississippi State) pitching
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Tinney: Strikeout looking
Pack: Walk
Rodriguez: Groundout to short
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98