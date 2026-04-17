No. 4 Texas Opening Conference Series Against No. 11 Alabama: Live Updates

Some weekends in conference play you're on top of the world and others you can't wait for the final out in the series finale to come. This season the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (28-7, 9-5) have experienced both in conference play.

Fortunately for them, so have their opponents this weekend. The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-11, 8-7) make their way to Austin fresh off a similarly disappointing in their conference series last weekend.

Prior to their last series, the Longhorns had yet to lose a weekend in SEC play this season. That momentum was brought to a screeching halt during their visit to College Station, as No. 10 Texas A&M won the first two games of the series before weather on Sunday forced the finale to be cancelled.

Both squads struggled in their last conference outing

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after hitting a home run against the Auburn Tigers. | University of Texas Athletics

As for the Crimson Tide, they did not fare any better in their series against No. 16 Arkansas. Hosting the Razorbacks, they were promptly swept at home and now find themselves sitting at 8-7 in conference play.

Now, both teams will look to get themselves back in the win column in SEC play and prevent a potential slide down into the middle of the pack standings wise. Texas sits at 9-5 and tied for second with the Aggies, with both just two games behind No. 5 Georgia.

It'll be a slightly different look for the Longhorns in this one, however, with Dylan Volantis toeing the rubber to open the series rather than Ruger Riojas. No, this not a panic move. With last Sunday's game being cancelled, Jim Schlossnagle opted to not have Volantis wait two weeks between starts.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening their three-game weekend series against the Crimson Tide on Friday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday April 17 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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