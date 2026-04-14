After a disappointing weekend in College Station, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (27-7) return home for a midweek contest against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (16-19). Their clash with the Islanders kicks off a five-game home stand.

For the Longhorns, they head into Tuesday night's game looking to get back on track. Having just lost their first series of the year to the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies, they are aiming to let that rough showing from the weekend carry over into this week.

In College Station, what has been a reliable pitching staff all season long put together its worst showing to date. The opener saw the bullpen collapse once again in a 9-8 loss, while Luke Harrison could not escape the first inning of what was eventually an 11-4 blowout defeat.

Can Texas get back in the win column on Tuesday?

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

Now, they come back to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. This season the Longhorns have been nearly unbeatable in their own stadium, sporting a strong 19-2 record at home. One of those losses, however, did come in a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans.

As for the Islanders, they also enter their game against the Longhorns having lost their last two games. It has been an up-and-down season for them, with multiple-game winning streaks followed by multi-game losing streaks.

Texas, though, knows it cannot afford to take any midweek opponent lightly. Already this season it has two losses on Tuesdays -- the aforementioned upset by Tarleton State and another on the road against the Houston Cougars.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back at home and taking on the Islanders in this Tuesday evening midweek contest.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday April 14 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Temo Becerra

3B - Casey Borba

1B - Ashton Larson

DH - Josh Livingston

RF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Michael Winter

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Michael Winter (Texas) pitching

Reynolds: Single

Sanchez: Single

Smith: Walk

Flaggert: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 2-0

Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching

Azemar: Sac bunt, both runners advanced

Towchik: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 4-0

Krowka: Groundout to first, Towchik to second

Russell: RBI single, Longhorns trail 5-0

Smith-Johnson: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Matthew Molina (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Mendoza stole second, advanced to third (E2)

Tinney: Hit by pitch

Tinney advanced to second (wild pitch)

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 5-1

Becerra: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Reynolds: Single

Evans pinch ran for Reynolds

Sanchez: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)

Smith: Fly out to left

Bottom Second:

Borba: Pop out to first

Larson: Double

Livingston: Strikeout swinging

Pendergrass: Walk

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Top Third:

Flaggert: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 6-1

Azemar: Walk

Towchik: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Krowka: Line out to second

Bottom Third:

Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns 6-2

Robbins: Pop out to first

Pack: Pop out to third

Becerra: Fly out to right

Top Fourth:

Russell: Strikeout looking

Smith-Johnson: Single

Evans: Fly out to left

Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching

Smith-Johnson advanced to second (wild pitch)

Sanchez: Groundout to pitcher

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