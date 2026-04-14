Longhorns Trail Islanders 6-2 After Third Inning: Live Updates
After a disappointing weekend in College Station, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (27-7) return home for a midweek contest against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (16-19). Their clash with the Islanders kicks off a five-game home stand.
For the Longhorns, they head into Tuesday night's game looking to get back on track. Having just lost their first series of the year to the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies, they are aiming to let that rough showing from the weekend carry over into this week.
In College Station, what has been a reliable pitching staff all season long put together its worst showing to date. The opener saw the bullpen collapse once again in a 9-8 loss, while Luke Harrison could not escape the first inning of what was eventually an 11-4 blowout defeat.
Can Texas get back in the win column on Tuesday?
Now, they come back to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. This season the Longhorns have been nearly unbeatable in their own stadium, sporting a strong 19-2 record at home. One of those losses, however, did come in a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans.
As for the Islanders, they also enter their game against the Longhorns having lost their last two games. It has been an up-and-down season for them, with multiple-game winning streaks followed by multi-game losing streaks.
Texas, though, knows it cannot afford to take any midweek opponent lightly. Already this season it has two losses on Tuesdays -- the aforementioned upset by Tarleton State and another on the road against the Houston Cougars.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back at home and taking on the Islanders in this Tuesday evening midweek contest.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday April 14 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
SS - Temo Becerra
3B - Casey Borba
1B - Ashton Larson
DH - Josh Livingston
RF - Dariyan Pendergrass
P - Michael Winter
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Michael Winter (Texas) pitching
Reynolds: Single
Sanchez: Single
Smith: Walk
Flaggert: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 2-0
Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching
Azemar: Sac bunt, both runners advanced
Towchik: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 4-0
Krowka: Groundout to first, Towchik to second
Russell: RBI single, Longhorns trail 5-0
Smith-Johnson: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Matthew Molina (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Mendoza stole second, advanced to third (E2)
Tinney: Hit by pitch
Tinney advanced to second (wild pitch)
Robbins: Strikeout swinging
Pack: Sac fly, Longhorns trail 5-1
Becerra: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Reynolds: Single
Evans pinch ran for Reynolds
Sanchez: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)
Smith: Fly out to left
Bottom Second:
Borba: Pop out to first
Larson: Double
Livingston: Strikeout swinging
Pendergrass: Walk
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Top Third:
Flaggert: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 6-1
Azemar: Walk
Towchik: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)
Krowka: Line out to second
Bottom Third:
Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns 6-2
Robbins: Pop out to first
Pack: Pop out to third
Becerra: Fly out to right
Top Fourth:
Russell: Strikeout looking
Smith-Johnson: Single
Evans: Fly out to left
Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching
Smith-Johnson advanced to second (wild pitch)
Sanchez: Groundout to pitcher
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98