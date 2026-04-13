Texas Baseball Drops in Top 10 Rankings After Embarrassing Texas A&M Series

The No. 2 spot is no longer home for Texas.

After weeks of consistency near the top, the Longhorns dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest Top 25 released by Baseball America, marking their lowest ranking in several weeks after previously sitting at No. 2. It’s another gut-punch to an already frustrating weekend.

The drop comes on the heels of an emotional and uneven weekend for Texas, which entered its rivalry series against Texas A&M riding momentum from a series win over South Carolina. But that momentum stalled in College Station.

For the first time this season, the Longhorns are forced to reckon with both a series defeat and a slip in the rankings for the first time all season.

Texas drops two straight against rival A&M

Texas Longhorns graduate pitcher Luke Harrison throws the "Horns Up" after a start | Texas Athletics

The weekend was certainly one to forget for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns fell 9-8 in a back-and-forth Game 1 that unraveled late due to bullpen struggles and defensive miscues — a recurring theme that has plagued Texas many times this season. Game 2 offered little relief, as the Aggies jumped out to an early lead in the first and never looked back in an 11-4 win that secured the series and handed Texas its first conference series loss of the year.

A weather-delayed finale was ultimately canceled after more than eight hours of delays, preventing Texas from attempting a late series salvage.

The series win propelled Texas A&M from No. 18 to No. 10 in the poll.

Movement across the Top 25

Luckily for Texas, more chaos was prevalent all across college baseball — likely preventing the Longhorns from dropping even further.

Six ranked teams — including the Longhorns — posted losing weeks, as Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State each slipped after difficult weeks.

At the top, the UCLA Bruins baseball held steady at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week, extending their winning streak to 27 games and avoiding the widespread movement that reshuffled much of the top 10. Behind them, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball and North Carolina Tar Heels baseball climbed into the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

With conference play intensifying and little room for error, Texas will look to steady itself quickly and avoid further movement in a Top 25 that suddenly feels anything but stable. The good news for the Longhorns? There’s still plenty of season left, and their resume keeps them firmly in the national conversation.

The Longhorns are set to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday before hosting Alabama at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday for another SEC weekend series.

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