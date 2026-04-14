No. 4 Texas Looking to Bounce Back Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

For the first time this season, the No. 4. Texas Longhorns (27-7) enter a midweek game coming off a series loss. Fortunately for them, however, they return home for their clash with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (16-19) on Tuesday evening.

Forgetting what happened over the weekend will be one of Texas' main goals against the Islanders. Not only did it lose the first series of the season, it dropped two games against the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies and now sits tied with them for second in the SEC.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, though, one series does not make a season and they have a chance to get back on track. It won't be easy, as the Islanders will undoubtedly come into Austin eager to hand them their third straight loss.

How do the Islanders and Longhorns stack up?

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday April 14 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's season so far -

The Islanders have been a very streaky team so far this season. They started their campaign off 4-0 and then lost three in a row, won four straight games again and followed that with a four-game losing streak. Since then, they've gone 8-12 -- including an impressive series win over the UTRGV Vaqueros.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by the numbers -

Record - 16-19

Runs scored - 206

Runs allowed - 228

Team Avg. - .269

Opponent Avg. .268

Team ERA - 6.21

Opponent ERA - 4.71

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wins this game if...

It can turn the game into a slog and force Texas to make multiple bullpen changes. When the Longhorns have dropped a midweek game this season, both instances occurred when their opponent slowed the game down to a halt and turned into a bullpen outing for Texas.

When Texas has won, though, it has come out of the gate firing on all cylinders and putting up crooked numbers in multiple innings. Avoiding this will be the key for the Islanders, as they need to find a way to keep the Longhorns off the bases and limit the damage their potent lineup does at the dish.

If they can manage this and make it a grinder, then they have a chance at leaving Austin with an upset win in tow.

Texas wins this game if...

It can play like the version of the team that has put up at least 10 runs in every midweek win. When the Longhorns have done that, they have cruised to victories over their midweek opponents and looked like one of the nation's best teams.

However, in their losses to Tarleton State and Houston, the bats were inconsistent at best and nonexistent at worst while the pitching staff struggled. Those two factors combined into a pair of ugly Tuesday night outings and cannot be repeated against the Islanders in this one.

Should the former version show up, the Longhorns will have a strong chance at securing another impressive midweek victory.

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